CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022

797 FPUS55 KVEF 070916

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

116 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

CAZ519-071200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

116 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 44. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.

Lows 17 to 27. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 40. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 50. Lows

33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Lows

34 to 39.

CAZ521-071200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

116 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

24 to 32. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 43. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 31. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 50. Lows

33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51. Lows

34 to 39.

CAZ520-071200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

116 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 56. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

31 to 34. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 52. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

39 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 59. Lows

39 to 42.

CAZ522-071200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

116 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...

45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 52 in the mountains...around

70 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

33 to 36 in the mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 48 in the mountains...around 70 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34 in the mountains...

42 to 45 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 49 in the mountains...around 66 at

Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38 in the mountains...

around 44 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50 in the

mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 53 in the mountains...around

71 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

around 47 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 55 in the

mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. Lows 39 to 42 in the

mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-071200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

116 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 65. Lows

42 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Highs

62 to 65.

CAZ524-071200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

116 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 44.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 62. Lows

44 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Highs

63 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. Highs

63 to 66.

CAZ525-526-071200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

116 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...around 40 around Yucca Valley. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67 in Twentynine Palms...around

62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 48 in Twentynine Palms...around 43 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 67 in

Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...43 to 46 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69 in Twentynine Palms...

around 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49 in Twentynine Palms...

around 45 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 69 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...62 to 65 near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...

43 to 46 near Joshua Tree.

