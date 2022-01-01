CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, December 31, 2021

_____

617 FPUS55 KVEF 011101

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

CAZ519-020000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 25 to 35. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 27 to 37. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 28 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 28 to 33.

Highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

Highs 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

46 to 51.

$$

CAZ521-020000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 27 to 35. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 27 to 35. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. Highs

39 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

Highs 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

46 to 51.

$$

CAZ520-020000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 42. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 26. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 44. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 29. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 48. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35. Highs

49 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs 54 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

around 60.

$$

CAZ522-020000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 37 in the mountains...around 60 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 26 in the mountains...34 to

37 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 38 in the mountains...56 to 59 at

Furnace Creek. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 28 in the mountains...

35 to 38 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40 in the mountains...around

60 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows 31 to 34 in

the mountains...around 40 at Furnace Creek. Highs 43 to 46 in the

mountains...59 to 62 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in

the mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. Highs 49 to 52 in the

mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. Highs 51 to 54 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-020000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 48. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 48. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 52. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. Highs

53 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs 56 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 65. Lows

40 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

$$

CAZ524-020000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 47. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 49. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 53. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. Highs

55 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

43. Highs 59 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

$$

CAZ525-526-020000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...46 to 49 around Yucca Valley. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...around 50 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 35. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 63. Lows

39 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Highs

around 70.

$$

_____

