CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, October 29, 2021 _____ 680 FPUS55 KVEF 300812 ZFPVEF Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 111 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographical areas and may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/lasvegas and either (1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ519-301100- Eastern Sierra Slopes- Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal 111 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 32 to 42. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Lows 43 to 48. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 42 to 47. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 57 to 62. $$ CAZ521-301100- White Mountains of Inyo County- Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine 111 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 36 to 46. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. West winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Lows 42 to 47. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Lows 41 to 46. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 64. Lows 42 to 47. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 57 to 62. $$ CAZ520-301100- Owens Valley- Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine, and Olancha 111 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs 73 to 76. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 46 to 49. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 72. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. West winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 72. Lows 49 to 52. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 73. Lows 49 to 52. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 74. Lows around 50. $$ CAZ522-301100- Death Valley National Park- Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, and Shoshone 111 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52 in the mountains... 66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in the mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in the mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48 in the mountains... 65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 65 in the mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 67 in the mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 67 in the mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. $$ CAZ523-301100- Western Mojave Desert- Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin 111 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 53 to 56. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 78. Lows 54 to 57. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 77. Lows 53 to 56. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 78. Lows 52 to 55. $$ CAZ524-301100- Eastern Mojave Desert- Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns 111 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 54 to 57. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 56. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows 56 to 59. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 79. Lows 55 to 58. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 79. Lows 54 to 57. $$ CAZ525-526-301100- Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin- Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction 111 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...80 to 83 around Yucca Valley. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...75 to 78 near Joshua Tree. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...76 to 79 near Joshua Tree. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...75 to 78 near Joshua Tree. Lows 56 to 59. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather