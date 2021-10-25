CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 24, 2021

882 FPUS55 KVEF 251000

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

CAZ519-252300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers, rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

generally 10 to 18 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 37 to

47. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder. A

trace to no accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 55. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows around 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

43 to 48.

CAZ521-252300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers with possible snow showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Highs 42 to 52.

South winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder. A

trace to no accumulation. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 61. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ520-252300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Rain showers in

the morning, then rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder. Lows

35 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 72. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. Highs

75 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72.

CAZ522-252300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 1 to

3 inches. Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...80 to 83 at Furnace

Creek. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows

34 to 37 in the mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming northwest up to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...around 80 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...60 to

63 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 65 in the mountains...85 to

88 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 53 in the

mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 70 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54 in the

mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. Highs 69 to 72 in the

mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52 in the

mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. Highs 66 to 69 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-252300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning.

Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 68. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows

41 to 44. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 49. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

80 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

CAZ524-252300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 74. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows

43 to 46. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. Highs

79 to 82.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79.

CAZ525-252300-

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 49 to 52 in

Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...44 to 47 around Yucca

Valley. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 52. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around

80 near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 82 near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 78 near Joshua Tree.

CAZ526-252300-

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 50 to 53.

West winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 54. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63. Highs

83 to 86.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83.

