CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, July 30, 2021 _____ 774 FPUS55 KVEF 310816 ZFPVEF Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 116 AM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021

CAZ519-311100- Eastern Sierra Slopes- Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal 116 AM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous rain showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs 63 to 73. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows 50 to 60. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs 67 to 77. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 87. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Highs 86 to 91. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs 87 to 92. $$ CAZ521-311100- White Mountains of Inyo County- Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine 116 AM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs 69 to 79. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Chance of rain showers. Highs 72 to 82. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows 65 to 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Highs 87 to 92. $$ CAZ520-311100- Owens Valley- Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine, and Olancha 116 AM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 69 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 75. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 75. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 73. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 72. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. $$ CAZ522-311100- Death Valley National Park- Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, and Shoshone 116 AM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 69 in the mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs 82 to 85 in the mountains... 109 to 112 at Furnace Creek. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 69 in the mountains... 92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in the mountains...113 to 116 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains... 91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 94 in the mountains...around 117 at Furnace Creek. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 73 in the mountains... around 93 at Furnace Creek. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97 in the mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 74 in the mountains... around 95 at Furnace Creek. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97 in the mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 72 in the mountains... around 93 at Furnace Creek. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96 in the mountains...around 118 at Furnace Creek. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74 in the mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. Highs 94 to 97 in the mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek. $$ CAZ523-311100- Western Mojave Desert- Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin 116 AM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 99. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 78. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 106 to 109. Lows around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 78. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. $$ CAZ524-311100- Eastern Mojave Desert- Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns 116 AM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 76 to 79. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs 93 to 96. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 79. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. West winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 110. Lows 82 to 85. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 83. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84. Highs 106 to 109. $$ CAZ525-526-311100- Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin- Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction 116 AM PDT Sat Jul 31 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...94 to 97 around Yucca Valley. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms... 76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 111 to 114 in Twentynine Palms...105 to 108 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 86 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...around 106 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. 