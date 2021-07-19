CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 18, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 19 2021

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON PDT TODAY THROUGH THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 66 to 76. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

Lows 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Lows

68 to 73.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON PDT TODAY THROUGH THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 82. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

Lows 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

68 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 86. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to

94. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 69 to 72. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 77.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 102. Lows

76 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 77.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98.

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 85 to 88 in the mountains...114 to 117 at Furnace Creek.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70 in the mountains...96 to 99 at Furnace

Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...116 to 119 at

Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73 in the mountains...

around 100 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...around

120 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 78 in the

mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek. Highs 94 to 97 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 76 in the mountains...

around 98 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 96 in the

mountains...115 to 118 at Furnace Creek. Lows 74 to 77 in the

mountains...96 to 99 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 75 in the mountains...around 97 at Furnace

Creek.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92 in the mountains...around

114 at Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 99 to 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 86. Highs

105 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 84.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 107. Lows

82 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 81.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 102.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 96 to 99. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 79 to 82. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 83. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 103. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 87.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 105. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 85.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers.

Highs 101 to 104. Lows 83 to 86. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 84.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 101. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...around

100 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...99 to 102 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms...

around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 89 in Twentynine Palms...around

83 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 107 in Twentynine Palms...around 102 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 87 in Twentynine

Palms...around 81 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 105 in Twentynine Palms...around 101 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 87 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 102 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around

98 near Joshua Tree. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 85 to 88 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca

Valley...around 100 near Joshua Tree.

