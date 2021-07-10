CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, July 9, 2021

_____

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

121 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-101100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

121 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to

88. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 89. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs around 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77.

Highs 92 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Highs 90 to

95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Highs

89 to 94.

CAZ521-101100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

121 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 85 to 95. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 77. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

dry thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 95. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 76.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 98.

Lows 69 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

CAZ520-101100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

121 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 105 to 108. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 83. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 108. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 82. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83.

Highs around 110.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 104 to 107. Lows

75 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

CAZ522-101100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

121 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in the mountains...

102 to 105 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102 in the mountains...129 to 132 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82 in the mountains...

103 to 106 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103 in the mountains...around 130 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80 in the mountains...103 to 106 at Furnace

Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104 in the mountains...around 127 at

Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 81 in the mountains...

around 101 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 102 in the

mountains...121 to 124 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 80 in the

mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75 in

the mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. Highs 96 to 99 in the

mountains...119 to 122 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-101100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

121 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 86. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 111 to 114. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 87. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 112 to 115. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 85 to 88. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 113 to 116.

Lows 86 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 106 to 109. Lows

80 to 83.

CAZ524-101100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

121 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 85 to 88. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 110 to 113. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 85 to 88. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 112. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 85 to 88. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 110 to 113.

Lows around 90.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 106 to 109. Lows

82 to 85.

CAZ525-526-101100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

121 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 89 to 92 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...83 to 86 around Yucca Valley. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 115 to 118 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...109 to 112 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 89 to 92 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...84 to 87 around Yucca Valley. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 113 to 116 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 110 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 90 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...83 to 86 around Yucca Valley. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 114 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 109 near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

90 in Twentynine Palms...80 to 83 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs 111 to 114 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca

Valley...106 to 109 near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 110 in

Twentynine Palms...104 to 107 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

