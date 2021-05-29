CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, May 28, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

121 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-291100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

121 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 60 to 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 81 to

86. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to

69. Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs

86 to 91.

$$

CAZ521-291100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

121 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 82 to

87. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Lows

62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

63 to 68.

$$

CAZ520-291100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

121 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 64. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 85 to 88. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 99. Lows

69 to 72.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 102. Lows

70 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 103. Lows

70 to 73.

$$

CAZ522-291100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

121 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60 in the mountains...

79 to 82 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 79 to 82 in the mountains...106 to

109 at Furnace Creek. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...

79 to 82 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86 in the mountains...110 to 113 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...

84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 94 in the

mountains...113 to 116 at Furnace Creek. Lows 66 to 69 in the

mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

around 88 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 97 in the

mountains...116 to 119 at Furnace Creek. Lows 69 to 72 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-291100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

121 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 65. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 90 to

93. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 103 to 106. Lows

72 to 75.

$$

CAZ524-291100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

121 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 93. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 103 to 106. Lows

74 to 77.

$$

CAZ525-526-291100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

121 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...89 to 92 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...91 to 94 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 70 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 103 in Twentynine Palms...

around 99 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78 in

Twentynine Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...100 to 103 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

