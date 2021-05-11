CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, May 10, 2021

919 FPUS55 KVEF 110831

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

131 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

CAZ519-111100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

131 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 56 to 66.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 73. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 71. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 71 to

76.

$$

CAZ521-111100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

131 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 77. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 73 to

78.

$$

CAZ520-111100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

131 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 95. Lows

61 to 64.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 87. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ522-111100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

131 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52 in the mountains...

70 to 73 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76 in the mountains...99 to 102 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57 in the mountains...

73 to 76 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in the mountains...around 110 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59 in the mountains...around

80 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 88 in the mountains...

around 110 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 62 in the mountains...

around 80 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87 in the mountains...around 110 at

Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Highs 83 to 86 in the

mountains...106 to 109 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58 in the

mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek. Highs 80 to 83 in the

mountains...101 to 104 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-111100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

131 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 96 to 99.

Lows 64 to 67.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around

90. Lows 61 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

$$

CAZ524-111100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

131 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 62. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows

around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 61.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

60 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

$$

CAZ525-526-111100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

131 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...86 to 89 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...90 to 93 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100 to 103 in

Twentynine Palms...94 to 97 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97 in Twentynine Palms...around

90 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 66 in Twentynine

Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs

93 to 96 in Twentynine Palms...86 to 89 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

$$

