CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, March 15, 2021

420 FPUS55 KVEF 160608

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1108 PM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

CAZ519-161100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1108 PM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then clearing.

Windy. A trace to no accumulation. Lows 11 to 21. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 32 to 42. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 46. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows around 39.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with chance of snow showers. Highs

around 53. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 47. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Highs

45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 51. Chance of snow 30 percent.

CAZ521-161100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1108 PM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy. A trace to no accumulation. Lows 17 to 27.

North winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 47. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 49. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

47 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 53.

CAZ520-161100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1108 PM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. A trace to no accumulation. Lows 30 to 33. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

41 to 44.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 63. Lows

39 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

CAZ522-161100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1108 PM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30 in the

mountains...49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 52 in the mountains...74 to 77 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

40 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...

50 to 53 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...around

80 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

55 to 58 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 62 to

65 in the mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. Lows 43 to 46 in

the mountains...56 to 59 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 in the mountains...around

87 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44 in the

mountains...56 to 59 at Furnace Creek. Highs 60 to 63 in the

mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41 in the mountains...

around 57 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Lows 40 to 43 in the

mountains...55 to 58 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-161100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1108 PM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust late in the evening. A

trace to no accumulation. Lows 33 to 36. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 78. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Highs

71 to 74.

CAZ524-161100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1108 PM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust late

in the evening. Slight chance of snow showers late in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers after midnight.

Lows 34 to 37. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs around 60. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. Highs

75 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. Highs

70 to 73.

CAZ525-526-161100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1108 PM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust late

in the evening. Lows 40 to 43 in Twentynine Palms...33 to 36 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...around

60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 40 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...63 to

66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...44 to 47 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 79 in Twentynine Palms...

around 73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 54 in Twentynine Palms...

around 48 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 82 in

Twentynine Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 53 to 56 in Twentynine Palms...45 to 48 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 76 in Twentynine

Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

50 to 53 in Twentynine Palms...43 to 46 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

