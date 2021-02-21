CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 20, 2021 _____ 592 FPUS55 KVEF 210812 ZFPVEF Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 1211 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographical areas and may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either (1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ519-211200- Eastern Sierra Slopes- Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal 1211 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 24. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 32 to 42. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 49. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 55. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 53. Lows 32 to 37. $$ CAZ521-211200- White Mountains of Inyo County- Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine 1211 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34. North winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54. North winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 51. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 32. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 31 to 36. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 49. $$ CAZ520-211200- Owens Valley- Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine, and Olancha 1211 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 32. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Highs 65 to 68. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 37. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 65. Lows around 40. $$ CAZ522-211200- Death Valley National Park- Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, and Shoshone 1211 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 32 in the mountains... 45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains... around 50 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59 in the mountains...79 to 82 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains... 52 to 55 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 65 in the mountains... around 84 at Furnace Creek. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43 in the mountains...49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. Highs 61 to 64 in the mountains...79 to 82 at Furnace Creek. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 36 in the mountains...around 47 at Furnace Creek. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60 in the mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 38 in the mountains...around 49 at Furnace Creek. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57 in the mountains...around 76 at Furnace Creek. $$ CAZ523-211200- Western Mojave Desert- Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin 1211 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. Highs 71 to 74. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 44. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Highs 66 to 69. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 42. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67. $$ CAZ524-211200- Eastern Mojave Desert- Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns 1211 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 39. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 75. Lows 46 to 49. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 45. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. Highs 66 to 69. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 44. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68. $$ CAZ525-526-211200- Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin- Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction 1211 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46 in Twentynine Palms... around 40 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 49. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows 50 to 53. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows 49 to 52 in Twentynine Palms...44 to 47 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69 in Twentynine Palms...around 65 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...65 to 68 near Joshua Tree. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 46. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72 in Twentynine Palms...around 67 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather