CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 30, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

151 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-311200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

151 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 31 to 41. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 33 to 43. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 47. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and rain

showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows around 33. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 48. Lows

29 to 34.

$$

CAZ521-311200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

151 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 28. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 42. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 45. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and rain

showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows around 33. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34.

Highs 40 to 47.

$$

CAZ520-311200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

151 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 49 to 52. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 53 to 56. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 39. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 53. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 37.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 58. Lows

36 to 39.

$$

CAZ522-311200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

151 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30 in the mountains...

43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 43 to 46 in the mountains...66 to

69 at Furnace Creek. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...

around 50 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 50 in the mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace Creek. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...

around 50 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 56 in the mountains...

around 74 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers after midnight. Lows around 40 in the mountains...around

52 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 50 in the mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 36 in the mountains...

around 49 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 54 in the

mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace Creek. Lows 35 to 38 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-311200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

151 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

60 to 63. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

46 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs around 62. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 64. Lows

41 to 44.

$$

CAZ524-311200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

151 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 63. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 73. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 67.

Lows 46 to 49.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 65. Lows

42 to 45.

$$

CAZ525-526-311200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

151 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...36 to 39 around Yucca Valley. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...44 to 47 around Yucca Valley. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...44 to 47 around Yucca Valley. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 74 in

Twentynine Palms...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 50 to 53 in Twentynine Palms...44 to 47 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 in Twentynine Palms...

around 59 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48 in

Twentynine Palms...40 to 43 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

