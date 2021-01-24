CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 23, 2021

_____

926 FPUS55 KVEF 241106

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

306 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-250000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

306 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 25 to 35. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers after midnight. A trace to no accumulation. Lows

13 to 23. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Snow accumulation

generally 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

Near steady temperature around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 5 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 19 to 29. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Not as cold. Near

steady temperature around 19.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers. Patchy

blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Significant accumulations

are possible. Highs 32 to 37. Lows 25 to 31. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Patchy blowing

snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Significant accumulations are

possible. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 35.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 37. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

CAZ521-250000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

306 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

30 to 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers after midnight. A trace to no

accumulation. Lows 21 to 29. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening. Colder. Lows 14 to 22. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 23 to 33. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow through the day. Snow may be

heavy at times. Accumulations are possible. Highs around 32. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Patchy blowing

snow. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times. Accumulations are possible. Lows 27 to 32. Highs 31 to 36.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 27 to 32. Highs 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 35.

$$

CAZ520-250000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

306 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 46 to 49. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. A trace to no

accumulation. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. A trace to no accumulation. Total snow accumulation

up to 3 inches. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 24. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 42. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

and rain showers likely in the afternoon. Accumulations are

possible. Highs around 42. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely and chance of rain showers.

Accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers and rain showers likely in the morning,

then snow showers likely and chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs around 45. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows around 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers

and rain showers. Highs around 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 47.

$$

CAZ522-250000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

306 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 44 in the mountains...63 to

66 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers and slight

chance of rain showers. Lows around 30 in the mountains...44 to

47 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation

generally 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 2900 feet. Highs 33 to 36 in

the mountains...53 to 56 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 24 to 27 in the mountains...40 to 43 at Furnace

Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 36 in the mountains...56 to 59 at

Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30 in the

mountains...around 40 at Furnace Creek. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers

likely and chance of rain showers. Accumulations are possible.

Highs 36 to 39 in the mountains...55 to 58 at Furnace Creek. Lows

31 to 34 in the mountains...41 to 44 at Furnace Creek. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 40 to 43 in the

mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek. Lows 33 to 36 in the

mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs around 40 in the mountains...around 59 at

Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 32 in the mountains...

around 44 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 41 in the mountains...around

60 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-250000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

306 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 9 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers

and rain showers. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 44 to 47. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 34. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 49. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 37.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 51 to 54. Lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 57. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows 41 to 44. Highs 54 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57.

$$

CAZ524-250000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

306 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 10 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 55. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Lows 36 to 39. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely in the morning,

then snow showers likely and chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Snow level

2900 feet. Highs 42 to 45. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 31 to 34. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 46. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 53.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 43. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 55. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57.

$$

CAZ525-250000-

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

306 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 9 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 60 in Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers and snow showers likely after midnight. A trace

to no accumulation. Lows 40 to 43 in Twentynine Palms...34 to

37 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in

the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. A trace to no

accumulation. Total snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level

2800 feet. Highs around 50 in Twentynine Palms...41 to 44 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 35 to 38 in Twentynine Palms...29 to 32 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54 in Twentynine Palms...44 to

47 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39 in Twentynine

Palms...around 33 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 57 in

Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 39 to 42 in Twentynine Palms...34 to 37 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60 in Twentynine Palms...

around 56 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows 44 to 47 in Twentynine Palms...39 to 42 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs around 60 in Twentynine

Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45 in

Twentynine Palms...around 40 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 60 in Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

CAZ526-250000-

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

306 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 45. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance

of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Highs around 50. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 53. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 58.

Lows 39 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 64. Lows

43 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Highs

59 to 62.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather