CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 19, 2020

_____

032 FPUS55 KVEF 200926

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

126 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-201200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

126 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 47 to 52.

Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to

33. Highs 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Accumulations are

possible. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 46 to 51.

$$

CAZ521-201200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

126 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 47 to 52.

Lows 28 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to

31. Highs 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

46 to 51.

$$

CAZ520-201200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

126 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

35 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 33.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35.

Highs 54 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

around 60.

$$

CAZ522-201200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

126 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...around

40 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59 in the mountains...71 to 74 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...

42 to 45 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59 in the mountains...74 to 77 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...

45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 54 to

57 in the mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. Lows 34 to 37 in

the mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 48 in the mountains...around 65 at

Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30 in the mountains...

around 38 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 49 in the mountains...around

63 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 33 in

the mountains...around 40 at Furnace Creek. Highs 49 to 52 in the

mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37 in the

mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace Creek. Highs 52 to 55 in the

mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-201200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

126 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 36. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 69. Lows

40 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 59.

Lows 35 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

39. Highs 56 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

$$

CAZ524-201200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

126 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 36. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around 70.

Lows 40 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs around 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

$$

CAZ525-526-201200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

126 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 70 to 73.

Lows 44 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler.

Highs 59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree. Lows 40 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60 in Twentynine Palms...

around 56 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42.

Highs 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather