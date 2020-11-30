CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 29, 2020

CAZ519-301200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

116 AM PST Mon Nov 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 55 to

60. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 34 to

39.

CAZ521-301200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

116 AM PST Mon Nov 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 58. Lows

31 to 36.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 31 to

36.

CAZ520-301200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

116 AM PST Mon Nov 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 68. Lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 64. Lows 39 to

42.

CAZ522-301200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

116 AM PST Mon Nov 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...

44 to 47 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...73 to

76 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...

43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...76 to 79 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...

42 to 45 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 58 in the

mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. Lows 36 to 39 in the

mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-301200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

116 AM PST Mon Nov 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 39. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 66. Lows

39 to 42.

CAZ524-301200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

116 AM PST Mon Nov 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 62 to

65. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 39. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 65. Lows

39 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

CAZ525-526-301200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

116 AM PST Mon Nov 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

70 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...63 to 66 around Yucca

Valley. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70 in

Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 43 to 46.

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather