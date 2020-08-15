CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, August 14, 2020

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

206 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

CAZ519-152300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

206 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny with slight chance of

rain showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers and slight chance of dry thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 76 to 86. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of dry thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 86. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 77 to 87. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 73.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96.

Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

CAZ521-152300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

206 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75.

Highs 93 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Highs

92 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

CAZ520-152300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

206 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101 to 104. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 105. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 77. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 106. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 81.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 83. Highs

106 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highs

105 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 78.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

CAZ522-152300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

206 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 95 to 98 in the

mountains...124 to 127 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76 in the mountains...around

100 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 99 in the mountains...124 to

127 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 77 in the mountains...

100 to 103 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100 in the mountains...125 to

128 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80 in the mountains...

around 101 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103 in the mountains...around 125 at

Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80 in the mountains...

around 101 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 103 in the

mountains...122 to 125 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 80 in the

mountains...99 to 102 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 79 in the

mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek. Highs 99 to 102 in the

mountains...121 to 124 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-152300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

206 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

110. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 81 to 84. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 84. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 112. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 87. Highs

112 to 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 86.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 111 to 114. Lows

84 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 84. Highs

109 to 112.

CAZ524-152300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

206 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

110. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 86 to 89. Highs

112 to 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 87.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 112 to 115. Lows

85 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 85. Highs

109 to 112.

CAZ525-526-152300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

206 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

113 to 116 in Twentynine Palms...106 to 109 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...82 to 85 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 112 to 115 in Twentynine Palms...106 to

109 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 90 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...82 to 85 around Yucca Valley. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 112 to 115 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...106 to 109 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 89 to 92 in

Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...85 to 88 around Yucca

Valley. Highs 114 to 117 in Twentynine Palms...110 to 113 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 91 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...around 86 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 114 to 117 in

Twentynine Palms...110 to 113 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 90 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...

84 to 87 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 110 to 113 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...105 to 108 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms...81 to 84 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

