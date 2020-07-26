CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CAZ519-261100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

151 AM PDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 79. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows 63 to 68.

CAZ521-261100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

151 AM PDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows 62 to 67.

CAZ520-261100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

151 AM PDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 102 to 105. Lows 70 to 73.

CAZ522-261100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

151 AM PDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68 in the mountains...90 to

93 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...115 to 118 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69 in the mountains...92 to 95 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...116 to 119 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69 in the mountains...92 to 95 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 100 in the

mountains...119 to 122 at Furnace Creek. Lows 69 to 72 in the

mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-261100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

151 AM PDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs around 110. Lows

75 to 78.

CAZ524-261100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

151 AM PDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 109 to 112. Lows 79 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 82.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111.

CAZ525-526-261100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

151 AM PDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms...

69 to 72 around Yucca Valley...73 to 76 near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...100 to

103 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...72 to

75 around Yucca Valley...76 to 79 near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 111 to 114 in Twentynine

Palms...around 110 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 86 in Twentynine Palms...

around 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 113 in Twentynine Palms...around

109 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

