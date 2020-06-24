CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
111 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020
CAZ519-241100-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
111 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 73 to 83. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 70 to 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 88 to
93. Lows 65 to 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 84.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows
52 to 57. Highs 75 to 84.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.
CAZ521-241100-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
111 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 79 to 89. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows 57 to 67. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows
64 to 69.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 87.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.
Highs 77 to 87.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.
CAZ520-241100-
Owens Valley-
Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
111 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 74. West winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 105.
Lows 74 to 77.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 97.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64.
Highs 91 to 94.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.
CAZ522-241100-
Death Valley National Park-
Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
111 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...
92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...around
120 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 70 in the mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. South winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...116 to 119 at
Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70 in the mountains...
91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100 in
the mountains...119 to 122 at Furnace Creek. Lows 71 to 74 in the
mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 93 in the mountains...
around 115 at Furnace Creek.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 61 to 64 in
the mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 90 in the
mountains...109 to 112 at Furnace Creek.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58 in the mountains...
around 78 at Furnace Creek.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83 in the mountains...around 104 at
Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-241100-
Western Mojave Desert-
Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
111 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 76. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 104. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 106 to 109. Lows
around 80.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 75 to 78.
Highs 103 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows
64 to 67. Highs 95 to 98.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.
CAZ524-241100-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns
111 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 77. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 103. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 77. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 106 to 109. Lows
around 80.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 80.
Highs 105 to 108.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 73.
Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 66.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.
CAZ525-526-241100-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
111 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80 in Twentynine
Palms and near Joshua Tree...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...
99 to 102 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms...71 to 74 around
Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...around
100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine
Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 109 to 112 in
Twentynine Palms...103 to 106 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Lows 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca
Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...around
104 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around
80 in Twentynine Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley and near
Joshua Tree. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...100 to
103 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows
70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley and
near Joshua Tree. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms...94 to
97 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98 in Twentynine Palms...around
91 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
