CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 27, 2020

_____

363 FPUS55 KVEF 280921

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

221 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-282300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

221 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 84. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 70 to 80. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 43 to 53. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79.

$$

CAZ521-282300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

221 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 77 to 87. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows 50 to 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 67 to 77. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

77 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

$$

CAZ520-282300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

221 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 95 to 98. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 61 to 64. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 84 to 87. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 63. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 63 to 66.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

63 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

$$

CAZ522-282300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

221 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96 in the mountains...119 to 122 at

Furnace Creek. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...89 to 92 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...around

120 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 59 to 62 in the

mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as hot. Highs around 80 in

the mountains...105 to 108 at Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to

63 in the mountains...80 to 83 at Furnace Creek. Highs 83 to 86 in

the mountains...105 to 108 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 86 in the

mountains...106 to 109 at Furnace Creek. Lows 62 to 65 in the

mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 86 in the

mountains...106 to 109 at Furnace Creek. Lows 62 to 65 in the

mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88 in the mountains...around

109 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-282300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

221 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 100 to 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 61 to 64. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as hot. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows

65 to 68. Highs 93 to 96.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 92 to 95. Lows

66 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

94 to 97.

$$

CAZ524-282300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

221 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 100 to 103. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 68.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 71.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 99. Lows

70 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99.

$$

CAZ525-526-282300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

221 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...99 to

102 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...69 to

72 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...96 to

99 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms...

62 to 65 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms...89 to

92 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to

74 in Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...94 to 97 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 103 in

Twentynine Palms...92 to 95 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76 in

Twentynine Palms...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms...93 to 96 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather