CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 23, 2020

814 FPUS55 KVEF 240821

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

121 AM PDT Fri Apr 24 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-241100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

121 AM PDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 77. Lows 49 to

54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

Highs 75 to 80.

CAZ521-241100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

121 AM PDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

55 to 60.

CAZ520-241100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

121 AM PDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 55. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 57. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

59 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 94. Lows

62 to 65.

CAZ522-241100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

121 AM PDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 53 in the mountains...71 to

74 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76 in the mountains...around 100 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57 in the mountains...73 to 76 at

Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains...104 to 107 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 57 in the mountains...

75 to 78 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84 in the mountains...around 104 at

Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58 in the mountains...around

75 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86 in the mountains...around 106 at

Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...

76 to 79 at Furnace Creek. Highs 86 to 89 in the mountains...106 to

109 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66 in the

mountains...79 to 82 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 90 in the

mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 66 in the

mountains...79 to 82 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 90 in the

mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-241100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

121 AM PDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 64. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 63.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 98. Lows 63 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs 96 to 99.

CAZ524-241100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

121 AM PDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 66.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 99. Lows 66 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. Highs

around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 74. Highs

around 100.

CAZ525-526-241100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

121 AM PDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...61 to

64 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...86 to 89 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...90 to 93 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine

Palms...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101 in Twentynine Palms...

around 93 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine Palms...

around 62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine

Palms...92 to 95 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75 in

Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms...94 to 97 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 73 in Twentynine

Palms...around 66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102 in Twentynine Palms...around

95 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

