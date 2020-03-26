CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

244 FPUS55 KVEF 261011

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

311 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

CAZ519-262300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

311 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated snow showers in the morning, then

scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 22 to 32. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 8 to 18. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 28 to 38. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 30 to 40. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows around 34.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers and rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 33.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 33 to

39.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

CAZ521-262300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

311 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs 28 to 38.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 16 to 26. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 34 to 44. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 36 to 46. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 48. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 34.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 57 to 65.

CAZ520-262300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

311 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated snow showers in the morning, then

scattered rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers and isolated

rain showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 54 to 57. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Highs 62 to

65.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Highs

70 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

74 to 77.

CAZ522-262300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

311 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers and snow showers in

the morning, then scattered rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 44 in the mountains...around 70 at Furnace

Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 30 in the mountains...49 to

52 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...73 to 76 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...

49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...73 to

76 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...around 54 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55 in the mountains...around

75 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41 in the mountains...

around 54 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64 in the mountains...around 83 at

Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

49 in the mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek. Highs 66 to 69 in

the mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72 in the mountains...around 91 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-262300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

311 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated rain showers in the evening, then

isolated rain showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows 36 to

39. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Highs 70 to

73.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. Highs

76 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57. Highs

80 to 83.

CAZ524-262300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

311 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated rain showers after midnight. Lows

36 to 39. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 72. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84.

CAZ525-526-262300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

311 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms...55 to

58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45 in Twentynine Palms...35 to

38 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...around 60 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 40 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50 in Twentynine

Palms...around 44 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 76 in

Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 49 to 52 in Twentynine Palms...44 to 47 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 82 in

Twentynine Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 52 to 55 in Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85 in Twentynine Palms...around

79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60 in

Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

