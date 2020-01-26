CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 25, 2020

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

125 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

CAZ519-261200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

125 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows 27 to 37. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 35 to

45. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 21 to 31. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

Highs 52 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

59 to 64.

CAZ521-261200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

125 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 32 to 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs 43 to 53. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 35. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

42. Highs 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

61 to 66.

CAZ520-261200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

125 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 43. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs

59 to 62. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 38. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

45. Highs 63 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 73. Lows 45 to

48.

CAZ522-261200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

125 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains...

49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58 in the mountains...74 to 77 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...around

50 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...73 to 76 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...

around 50 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...around

75 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows around 41 in the mountains...around 49 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 59 in the mountains...around 74 at

Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41 in the mountains...

around 48 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63 in the mountains...around

77 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47 in

the mountains...50 to 53 at Furnace Creek. Highs 66 to 69 in the

mountains...79 to 82 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-261200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

125 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

43 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs 69 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

CAZ524-261200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

125 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

44 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49.

Highs 69 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75.

CAZ525-526-261200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

125 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...43 to 46 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 69 around Yucca Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 71 in Twentynine Palms...

around 66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...

around 70 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

