CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 7, 2020

_____

726 FPUS55 KVEF 081011

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

211 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-090000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

211 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 29 to 39. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Highs 24 to

34. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 33 to 43. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Not as cool.

Lows 28 to 33. Highs 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 26.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Lows 24 to

29.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 29. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs around 40.

$$

CAZ521-090000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

211 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

30 to 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 46. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 28.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. Lows 26 to

31.

$$

CAZ520-090000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

211 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 53. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 49. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 32. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 52. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36.

Highs 52 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35. Highs 49 to

52.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 36. Highs

50 to 53.

$$

CAZ522-090000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

211 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 49 in the mountains...69 to 72 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 32 in the mountains...41 to

44 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

42 to 45 in the mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 32 in the mountains...

43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 47 in the mountains...65 to 68 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34 in

the mountains...40 to 43 at Furnace Creek. Highs 46 to 49 in the

mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 47 in the mountains...around

62 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-090000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

211 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 36 to

39. Highs 56 to 59.

$$

CAZ524-090000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

211 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

around 60.

$$

CAZ525-526-090000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

211 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...around 60 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in Twentynine Palms...52 to

55 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...36 to 39 around Yucca Valley. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs

59 to 62.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 62 in

Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 39 to 42 in Twentynine Palms...35 to 38 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61 in Twentynine Palms...around

57 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43 in

Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...36 to 39 around Yucca

Valley. Highs 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather