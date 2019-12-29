CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 28, 2019
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
300 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
CAZ519-300000-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
300 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 37. West winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 14 to 24. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs 22 to
32. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows 12 to 22. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 27 to 37. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows around 29.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs around
45.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 31 to
36. Highs 44 to 49.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Highs
44 to 49.
CAZ521-300000-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
300 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs 30 to 40. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 18 to 28. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
26 to 36. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 48.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.
Highs 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Highs
44 to 49.
CAZ520-300000-
Owens Valley-
Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
300 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 44 to 47. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then snow likely
and chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 3900 feet. Lows 29 to
32. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs 40 to
43. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 47. North winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35.
Highs 50 to 53.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. Highs
53 to 56.
CAZ522-300000-
Death Valley National Park-
Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
300 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40 in the mountains...around
60 at Furnace Creek. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain
in the evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows
26 to 29 in the mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace Creek. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs 36 to
39 in the mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30 in the mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace
Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 42 in the mountains...61 to 64 at
Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to
36 in the mountains...41 to 44 at Furnace Creek. Highs 45 to 48 in
the mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 53 in the
mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. Lows 35 to 38 in the
mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 51 in the mountains...around
66 at Furnace Creek.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38 in the
mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. Highs 49 to 52 in the
mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-300000-
Western Mojave Desert-
Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
300 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 33 to
36. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs 45 to
48. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 53. North winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 36.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 58.
Lows 36 to 39.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs
around 60.
CAZ524-300000-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns
300 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 49. Northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows 32 to 35. East winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs 45 to 48. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. North winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to
52. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 58.
Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. Highs
59 to 62.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Highs
around 60.
CAZ525-526-300000-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
300 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 54 in Twentynine Palms and near
Joshua Tree...45 to 48 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows 36 to 39 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua
Tree...31 to 34 around Yucca Valley. East winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of snow. Highs 50 to 53 in Twentynine
Palms...40 to 43 around Yucca Valley...46 to 49 near Joshua Tree.
North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to
58 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...around 50 around
Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in Twentynine Palms...
around 34 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around
60. Lows 40 to 43 in Twentynine Palms...35 to 38 around Yucca
Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 65 in
Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Lows 41 to 44.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Highs
61 to 64.
