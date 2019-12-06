CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 5, 2019
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
146 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019
CAZ519-061200-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
146 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM
PST SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs 30 to 40. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 35 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
45 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Chance of snow in the evening,
then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows 22 to 32.
Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times.
Accumulations are possible. Snow level 7700 feet. Highs 30 to 40.
Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow and chance of rain in the evening,
then snow and rain likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at
times in the evening. Accumulations are possible. Snow level
7000 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Snow likely and chance of rain in
the morning, then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon.
Accumulations are possible. Highs around 42. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower
20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 43.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid
20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 45.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 45.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Highs
44 to 49.
CAZ521-061200-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
146 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM
PST SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 31. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 41. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of snow and rain after
midnight. Near steady temperature around 30. South winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 7600 feet in
the afternoon. Highs 33 to 43. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
and rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain.
Highs around 43.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 31.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 42.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid
20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 43.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 44.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Highs
43 to 48.
CAZ520-061200-
Owens Valley-
Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
146 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 49. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows 36 to 39. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
49 to 52. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 53.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 53.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 53.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 38.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Highs 54 to 57.
CAZ522-061200-
Death Valley National Park-
Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
146 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...
around 50 at Furnace Creek. East winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 46 in the mountains...61 to
64 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 45 to 48 in the mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. South
winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40 in the mountains...
53 to 56 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 51 in the mountains...around
69 at Furnace Creek.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38 in the mountains...
around 50 at Furnace Creek.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 49 in the mountains...around 68 at
Furnace Creek.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 36 in the mountains...
around 46 at Furnace Creek.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 48 in the mountains...around
66 at Furnace Creek.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40 in the
mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 50 in the
mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the
mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. Highs 50 to 53 in the
mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-061200-
Western Mojave Desert-
Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
146 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 58. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Lows 46 to 49. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Windy. Highs around 62.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows 41 to 44.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. Highs
59 to 62.
CAZ524-061200-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns
146 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. Southwest winds up to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 64.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 63. Lows 43 to 46.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Highs
59 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62.
CAZ525-526-061200-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
146 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49 in Twentynine Palms
and near Joshua Tree...41 to 44 around Yucca Valley. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms and near
Joshua Tree...around 60 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms and
near Joshua Tree...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 50 to 53 in Twentynine Palms and
near Joshua Tree...46 to 49 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 68 in Twentynine Palms...
around 62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows around 49 in Twentynine Palms...around 44 around Yucca Valley
and near Joshua Tree.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine
Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows
46 to 49 in Twentynine Palms...41 to 44 around Yucca Valley and
near Joshua Tree.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. Highs
63 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47 in
Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...40 to 43 near Joshua
Tree. Highs 64 to 67.
