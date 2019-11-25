CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 24, 2019
CAZ519-260000-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
201 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 35 to 45. West winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts to around 70 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 13 to 23. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 25 to 35. North winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, windy. Snow likely in the evening, then
snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.
Significant accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
50 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the
morning. Accumulations are possible. Highs 18 to 28. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then
chance of snow after midnight. Accumulations are possible. Near
steady temperature around 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Highs around 28.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Near
steady temperature around 13.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs around
28. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 19. Highs
27 to 32.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 22.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 36.
CAZ521-260000-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
201 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 40 to 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 17 to 25. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 26 to 36. North winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Accumulations are possible. Near steady
temperature in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the
afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs 22 to 32. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of snow. Lows 20 to 25. Highs 29 to 34.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Near
steady temperature around 17.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 29. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 19. Highs
27 to 32.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 17.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 35.
CAZ520-260000-
Owens Valley-
Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
201 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
55 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 29. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 44 to 47. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of snow in the
evening, then snow and rain after midnight. Accumulations are
possible. Lows 30 to 33. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain in the morning, then snow and
rain likely in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Snow
level 3600 feet. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 30. Highs 40 to 43.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
around 26.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 26. Highs
39 to 42.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs
41 to 44.
CAZ522-260000-
Death Valley National Park-
Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
201 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...70 to
73 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 30 in the mountains...43 to
46 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to
15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 40 in the mountains...60 to
63 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of snow in the
evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Snow likely and chance of rain
in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Accumulations are possible. Snow level 3200 feet in the morning.
Highs 35 to 38 in the mountains...59 to 62 at Furnace Creek. South
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of snow and rain. Lows around 30 in the
mountains...41 to 44 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 40 in the
mountains...56 to 59 at Furnace Creek.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and rain in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 36 in the
mountains...around 55 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 27 in the
mountains...around 40 at Furnace Creek. Highs 35 to 38 in the
mountains...53 to 56 at Furnace Creek.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 38 in the mountains...around
57 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-260000-
Western Mojave Desert-
Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
201 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 66 to 69. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 51 to 54. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Lows 35 to 38. Southeast winds up to 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs 50 to
53. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the
morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows 35 to 38. Highs 51 to 54.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain. Highs around 48. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to
36. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 51.
CAZ524-260000-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns
201 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 63 to 66. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 34 to 37. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 49 to 52. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow. Highs 51 to 54. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain and snow. Lows around 40. Highs 53 to 56.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to
37. Highs 49 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 52.
CAZ525-260000-
Morongo Basin-
Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
and Twentynine Palms
201 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms...around
70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to
10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms and
near Joshua Tree...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...52 to
55 around Yucca Valley. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 44 in Twentynine Palms...around 39 around Yucca Valley
and near Joshua Tree.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible.
Highs around 57 in Twentynine Palms...around 51 around Yucca Valley
and near Joshua Tree. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow likely in
the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Accumulations are possible. Lows around 40 in Twentynine Palms...
around 35 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.
Highs around 55 in Twentynine Palms...around 49 around Yucca Valley
and near Joshua Tree.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening. Lows
around 38 in Twentynine Palms...around 33 around Yucca Valley and
near Joshua Tree. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 55 in
Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 50 near Joshua
Tree. Lows around 40 in Twentynine Palms...33 to 36 around Yucca
Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 54.
CAZ526-260000-
Cadiz Basin-
Including Vidal Junction
201 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph
increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 55 to 58. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain. Lows 43 to 46. Highs 60 to 63.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 56.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
54 to 57.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57.
