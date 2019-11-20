CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 19, 2019

_____

015 FPUS55 KVEF 201011

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

211 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-210000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

211 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow through the day. Colder. Snow

accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 6400 feet. Highs

29 to 39. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then

slight chance of snow after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 28 to 38. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 40. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 33 to 38.

Highs 47 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 43.

$$

CAZ521-210000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

211 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. Snow and rain in the morning, then snow and rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in the

afternoon. Colder. Snow accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches. Snow

level 6500 feet. Highs 33 to 43. North winds 5 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the evening.

Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then slight chance of snow

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 32 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30.

South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 43. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 32.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 31 to

36.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 48 to 53. Lows

32 to 37.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 44.

$$

CAZ520-210000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

211 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows 35 to 38. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 36. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 52. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows around

40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 59 to 62. Lows

39 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54.

$$

CAZ522-210000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

211 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Cooler. Snow accumulation generally

2 to 4 inches. Highs 45 to 48 in the mountains...around 70 at

Furnace Creek. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Snow accumulation

generally 4 to 8 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 14 inches.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 43 to 46 in the mountains...65 to

68 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...

50 to 53 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 47 in the mountains...around

70 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

around 51 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 53 to 56 in the

mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. Lows 39 to 42 in the

mountains...49 to 52 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 54 to 57 in

the mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. Lows 39 to 42 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 34 in the mountains...

around 45 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 48 in the mountains...around

65 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-210000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

211 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 55 to 58.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 42 to 45. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 58. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 66. Lows 44 to

47.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 67. Lows

41 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59.

$$

CAZ524-210000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

211 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Cooler. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches.

Highs 56 to 59. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows 42 to 45. South

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 56.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 58. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 66. Lows 45 to

48.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 63 to 66.

Lows 42 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 58.

$$

CAZ525-526-210000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

211 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms...52 to

55 around Yucca Valley...56 to 59 near Joshua Tree. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50 in

Twentynine Palms...39 to 42 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49 in Twentynine Palms...

39 to 42 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...

around 44 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine

Palms and around Yucca Valley...62 to 65 near Joshua Tree. Lows

49 to 52 in Twentynine Palms...42 to 45 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around

70. Lows 46 to 49 in Twentynine Palms...41 to 44 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 58 near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather