808

CAZ519-232300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

39 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 55 to 60.

CAZ521-232300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 56 to 61. Lows 36 to 45.

CAZ520-232300-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 55. Highs 81 to

84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 75. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. Highs 66 to 69.

CAZ522-232300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72 in the mountains...95 to 98 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48 in the mountains...64 to

67 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in the mountains...89 to 92 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...60 to

63 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...90 to 93 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 50 to 53 in the

mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. Highs 74 to 77 in the

mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...

around 63 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 67 in the

mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. Lows 44 to 47 in the

mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 60 to 63 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Lows 39 to 42 in the

mountains...53 to 56 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-232300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 75 to 78. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 52. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 56. Highs 81 to

84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs around 80. Lows

51 to 54.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 72. Lows 46 to 49.

CAZ524-232300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Lows

54 to 57. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

increasing to 50 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 72 to 75.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 49 to 52. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 54 to 57.

Highs 80 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs

74 to 77.

CAZ525-526-232300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...83 to 86 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 80 to 83 in

Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...76 to 79 around Yucca

Valley. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58.

Highs 84 to 87.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 84 in Twentynine Palms...

around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55 in

Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 52. Highs 75 to

78 in Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree.

