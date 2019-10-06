CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 5, 2019

396 FPUS55 KVEF 060842

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

141 AM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

CAZ519-061100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

141 AM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, warmer. Highs

73 to 78. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs 68 to 73.

Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Highs 57 to 62.

Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

CAZ521-061100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

141 AM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 68 to 73.

Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Highs 56 to 61.

Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

36 to 41.

CAZ520-061100-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

141 AM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 55. North winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 55. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. North winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 56. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 89. Lows

56 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 81 to 84.

Lows 51 to 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Highs 69 to

72. Lows 45 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

CAZ522-061100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

141 AM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 53 in the mountains...70 to

73 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74 in the mountains...around 100 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 53 in the mountains...70 to

73 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76 in the mountains...99 to 102 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 54 in the mountains...71 to

74 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 83 in the

mountains...100 to 103 at Furnace Creek. Lows 54 to 57 in the

mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs 74 to 77 in

the mountains...95 to 98 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Not as warm. Highs

61 to 64 in the mountains...81 to 84 at Furnace Creek. Lows 41 to

44 in the mountains...59 to 62 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65 in the mountains...around 84 at

Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45 in the mountains...

around 61 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-061100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

141 AM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 91 to 94. Lows

60 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs 86 to 89.

Lows 55 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Not as warm. Highs

72 to 75. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52. Highs

76 to 79.

CAZ524-061100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

141 AM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 90 to 93. Lows

62 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 54 to 57.

Highs 80 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 54. Highs

around 80.

CAZ525-526-061100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

141 AM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...85 to 88 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 60 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...86 to 89 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine

Palms...around 90 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 62 in

Twentynine Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 53 in Twentynine Palms...

around 48 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms...around

76 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 55 in Twentynine Palms...around 50 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85 in Twentynine Palms...around

81 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

