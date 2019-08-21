CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

514 FPUS55 KVEF 210836

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

136 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

CAZ519-211100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

136 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Highs

86 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. Highs

87 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72. Highs

87 to 92.

CAZ521-211100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

136 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows

63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Highs

88 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 68.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. Highs

89 to 94.

CAZ520-211100-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

136 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

71 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. Highs

99 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 74 to 77. Highs

100 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

CAZ522-211100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

136 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...around

120 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68 in the mountains...

around 90 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...114 to

117 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68 in the mountains...

around 90 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 96 in the

mountains...115 to 118 at Furnace Creek. Lows 69 to 72 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 74 in the mountains...around 93 at Furnace

Creek.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 96 in the mountains...around

119 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76 in the

mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. Highs 95 to 98 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-211100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

136 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77.

Highs 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs

104 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highs

105 to 108.

CAZ524-211100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

136 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79.

Highs 103 to 106.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 82. Highs

105 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82. Highs

106 to 109.

CAZ525-526-211100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

136 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms...

70 to 73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 112 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...102 to 105 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms...

70 to 73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...99 to

102 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine

Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106 in Twentynine Palms...around

101 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 82 in

Twentynine Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...100 to 103 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 110 in

Twentynine Palms...101 to 104 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85 in

Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...102 to 105 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

