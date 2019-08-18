CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 17, 2019
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
236 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019
CAZ519-182300-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal
236 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. South winds up to 10 mph
increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs
86 to 91.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to
67. Highs 86 to 91.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.
CAZ521-182300-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
236 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Southeast winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs
87 to 92.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to
67. Highs 88 to 93.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
CAZ520-182300-
Owens Valley-
Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
236 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. South winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. Southwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. South winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. Highs
100 to 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. Highs
101 to 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Highs 99 to
102.
CAZ522-182300-
Death Valley National Park-
Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
236 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM
PDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in the mountains...113 to 116 at
Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...85 to
88 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...113 to 116 at
Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66 in the mountains...86 to
89 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...115 to
118 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73 in
the mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek. Highs 94 to 97 in the
mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95 in the mountains...around 119 at
Furnace Creek.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 72 in the
mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek. Highs 93 to 96 in the
mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-182300-
Western Mojave Desert-
Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
236 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 75 to 78. Highs
105 to 108.
CAZ524-182300-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
236 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.
Highs around 110.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 104 to 107. Lows
around 80.
CAZ525-526-182300-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
236 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM
PDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...95 to
98 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...
66 to 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...96 to
99 around Yucca Valley...100 to 103 near Joshua Tree. West winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms...
around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...100 to
103 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 82 to 85 in
Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Highs 112 to 115 in Twentynine Palms...105 to 108 around
Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 106 to 109 in
Twentynine Palms...101 to 104 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca
Valley and near Joshua Tree.
