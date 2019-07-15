CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 14, 2019

083 FPUS55 KVEF 151002

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

CAZ519-152300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. East winds up to

10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows 62 to

67. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 63.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows 60 to 65.

CAZ521-152300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 78 to 88. East winds up

to 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 63.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows 61 to 66.

CAZ520-152300-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 97. East winds up to

10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 72.

Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs

around 100.

CAZ522-152300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68 in the mountains...90 to 93 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90 in the

mountains...116 to 119 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 69 in the

mountains...around 89 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93 in the mountains...around

116 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 70 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Highs 92 to 95 in the

mountains...114 to 117 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-152300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows 71 to 74. Highs 102 to 105.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 104. Lows 71 to 74.

CAZ524-152300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

75 to 78. Highs 104 to 107.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 103 to 106. Lows 75 to 78.

CAZ525-526-152300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

301 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 113 in Twentynine Palms...101 to

104 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...71 to

74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 112 in Twentynine Palms...100 to

103 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to

10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms...

around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine

Palms...96 to 99 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South

winds up to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 81 in Twentynine Palms...

around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 110 in

Twentynine Palms...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 110 in

Twentynine Palms...99 to 102 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

