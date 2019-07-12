CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, July 12, 2019

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

636 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

636 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 71 to 81. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs

85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

636 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 80 to 90. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 79 to 89. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs

87 to 92.

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

636 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Highs

99 to 102.

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

636 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...120 to 123 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72 in the mountains...94 to 97 at

Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...120 to

123 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

94 to 97 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...119 to

122 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 70 in the

mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek. Highs 93 to 96 in the

mountains...116 to 119 at Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

636 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 74 to 77. Highs

104 to 107.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

636 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 103 to

106. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 80. Highs

106 to 109.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

636 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 112 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...102 to 105 around Yucca Valley. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...

75 to 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 112 in Twentynine Palms...102 to

105 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine

Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 112 in Twentynine Palms...102 to

105 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 81 to 84 in

Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 109 to 112 in Twentynine Palms...102 to 105 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

