CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, July 12, 2019
_____
303 FPUS55 KVEF 121337
ZFPVEF
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
636 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
CAZ519-122300-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal
636 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. West winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 71 to 81. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs
85 to 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 62.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.
$$
CAZ521-122300-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
636 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Southeast winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting
to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 80 to 90. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. West winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 79 to 89. Southwest winds up to
10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs
87 to 92.
$$
CAZ520-122300-
Owens Valley-
Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
636 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. West winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. West winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Highs
99 to 102.
$$
CAZ522-122300-
Death Valley National Park-
Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
636 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...120 to 123 at
Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72 in the mountains...94 to 97 at
Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...120 to
123 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...
94 to 97 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...119 to
122 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 70 in the
mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek. Highs 93 to 96 in the
mountains...116 to 119 at Furnace Creek.
$$
CAZ523-122300-
Western Mojave Desert-
Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
636 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 74 to 77. Highs
104 to 107.
$$
CAZ524-122300-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
636 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 103 to
106. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 80. Highs
106 to 109.
$$
CAZ525-526-122300-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
636 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 112 in Twentynine Palms and
near Joshua Tree...102 to 105 around Yucca Valley. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...
75 to 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 112 in Twentynine Palms...102 to
105 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine
Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 112 in Twentynine Palms...102 to
105 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 81 to 84 in
Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Highs 109 to 112 in Twentynine Palms...102 to 105 around
Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather