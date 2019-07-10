CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

951 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

CAZ519-101100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

951 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 79. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 88 to 93.

Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 66.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows 63 to 68.

CAZ521-101100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

951 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 76 to 86. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to

70. Highs 89 to 94.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows 64 to 69.

CAZ520-101100-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

951 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 102 to 105. Lows 73 to 76.

CAZ522-101100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

951 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...116 to

119 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68 in the mountains...90 to

93 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...119 to

122 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...94 to

97 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 99 in the

mountains...121 to 124 at Furnace Creek. Lows 72 to 75 in the

mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to

75 in the mountains...95 to 98 at Furnace Creek. Highs 96 to

99 in the mountains...121 to 124 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 98 in the

mountains...119 to 122 at Furnace Creek. Lows 71 to 74 in the

mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-101100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

951 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 110. Lows 79 to

82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to

83. Highs around 110.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 106 to 109. Lows around

80.

CAZ524-101100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

951 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 110.

Lows 83 to 86.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

CAZ525-526-101100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

951 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...

66 to 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...

70 to 73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...

101 to 104 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine

Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 112 to 115 in

Twentynine Palms...105 to 108 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 112 in Twentynine Palms...around

106 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

