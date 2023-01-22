CA Forecast for Monday, January 23, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Chilly with sunshine;36;16;E;5;69%;0%;3 Arcata;Plenty of sunshine;58;36;E;8;68%;1%;2 Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;58;35;ENE;7;49%;4%;3 Avalon;Mostly sunny;63;50;N;9;46%;0%;3 Bakersfield;Partly sunny;54;34;ENE;5;65%;3%;3 Beale AFB;Breezy in the a.m.;59;31;ENE;13;52%;4%;3 Big Bear City;Sunny;30;14;NNE;13;51%;1%;4 Bishop;Cold;45;26;NW;13;42%;0%;3 Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, chilly;42;36;ENE;9;35%;7%;3 Blythe;Windy;60;38;NNW;19;28%;0%;3 Burbank;Sunny;64;41;NE;8;27%;0%;3 Camarillo;Very windy, sunny;64;38;NE;24;38%;0%;3 Camp Pendleton;Plenty of sunshine;63;42;ENE;10;40%;0%;3 Campo;Very windy, cold;53;32;NE;27;31%;0%;4 Carlsbad;Sunshine;63;33;ENE;8;44%;0%;3 Chico;Plenty of sunshine;59;37;NE;9;51%;6%;3 China Lake;Mostly sunny, cool;57;25;NW;11;29%;0%;3 Chino;Very windy, sunny;58;39;NNE;25;34%;1%;3 Concord;Plenty of sunshine;60;33;NE;9;42%;0%;3 Corona;Very windy, sunshine;62;37;E;24;28%;0%;3 Crescent City;Plenty of sun;56;43;NE;10;63%;4%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Breezy in the a.m.;55;33;WSW;12;29%;0%;3 Edwards AFB;Breezy in the a.m.;53;23;NNE;12;35%;0%;3 El Centro;Breezy in the a.m.;63;36;WNW;14;23%;0%;3 Eureka;Mostly sunny;56;36;ENE;9;69%;1%;2 Fairfield;Breezy in the a.m.;62;35;NNE;14;40%;0%;3 Fresno;Mostly sunny;55;34;ENE;5;64%;2%;3 Fullerton;Sunny;65;38;ENE;5;32%;0%;3 Hanford;Partly sunny;56;32;NE;5;64%;3%;3 Hawthorne;Sunny;65;44;NNE;6;32%;0%;3 Hayward;Plenty of sunshine;61;37;ENE;10;43%;1%;3 Imperial;Breezy in the a.m.;63;36;WNW;14;23%;0%;3 Imperial Beach;Sunny;62;40;ESE;9;42%;0%;3 Lancaster;Breezy with sunshine;55;28;NNE;14;34%;0%;3 Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;56;29;NW;6;55%;2%;3 Lincoln;Plenty of sunshine;60;31;E;10;54%;3%;3 Livermore;Plenty of sunshine;57;32;E;11;47%;1%;3 Lompoc;Plenty of sunshine;61;38;E;7;57%;0%;3 Long Beach;Sunny;67;40;ENE;5;35%;0%;3 Los Alamitos;Sunny;65;39;ENE;5;38%;0%;3 Los Angeles;Sunny;63;42;NNE;7;32%;1%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;63;42;NNE;7;32%;1%;3 Madera;Mostly sunny;55;32;E;5;67%;2%;3 Mammoth;Sunshine, but chilly;37;17;NNW;5;64%;0%;3 Marysville;Sunny and breezy;60;31;NNE;16;50%;4%;3 Mather AFB;Breezy in the a.m.;60;32;ESE;12;51%;2%;3 Merced;Plenty of sunshine;53;31;ESE;6;64%;2%;3 Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;53;31;ESE;6;64%;2%;3 Miramar Mcas;Plenty of sun;62;37;E;6;39%;0%;3 Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;55;32;ESE;7;59%;0%;3 Moffett Nas;Plenty of sun;59;37;E;7;46%;0%;3 Mojave;Sunshine;54;29;NNW;11;32%;1%;3 Montague;Sunny, but chilly;46;22;E;3;58%;7%;2 Monterey Rabr;Plenty of sunshine;57;38;ESE;6;45%;0%;3 Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;46;26;N;5;60%;12%;3 Napa County;Plenty of sunshine;64;36;NE;10;38%;0%;3 Needles;Very windy, sunny;57;41;NNW;24;30%;1%;3 North Island;Plenty of sunshine;62;42;E;8;44%;0%;3 Oakland;Plenty of sunshine;61;40;ENE;11;43%;1%;3 Oceanside;Sunshine;63;33;ENE;8;44%;0%;3 Ontario;Very windy, sunny;58;39;NNE;25;34%;1%;3 Oroville;Plenty of sun;61;38;NE;9;50%;6%;3 Oxnard;Sunny;61;43;NNE;9;46%;0%;3 Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;63;45;NNW;7;24%;0%;3 Palmdale;Winds subsiding;52;29;ENE;15;33%;0%;3 Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;56;29;ENE;7;61%;1%;3 Point Mugu;Very windy, sunny;61;41;NE;25;42%;0%;3 Porterville;Mostly sunny;55;33;E;5;66%;4%;3 Ramona;Windy;60;30;E;19;37%;1%;4 Redding;Winds subsiding;63;44;N;18;32%;9%;3 Riverside;Sunny and windy;59;38;NE;18;29%;0%;3 Riverside March;Windy with sunshine;58;31;ENE;16;32%;1%;3 Sacramento;Breezy in the a.m.;60;33;E;13;48%;2%;3 Sacramento International;Breezy in the a.m.;60;35;NE;15;46%;1%;3 Salinas;Plenty of sunshine;60;37;ESE;7;47%;0%;3 San Bernardino;Breezy in the a.m.;57;39;NE;12;32%;0%;3 San Carlos;Plenty of sunshine;60;38;ESE;9;45%;1%;3 San Diego;Plenty of sunshine;62;42;E;7;42%;0%;3 San Diego Brown;Plenty of sunshine;60;38;E;6;39%;0%;4 San Diego Montgomery;Plenty of sunshine;62;38;E;7;39%;0%;3 San Francisco;Breezy in the a.m.;61;43;ENE;12;44%;1%;3 San Jose;Plenty of sunshine;59;35;ESE;8;45%;0%;3 San Luis Obispo;Plenty of sunshine;61;35;ENE;6;53%;1%;3 San Nicolas Island;Sunny and breezy;58;48;NW;16;57%;2%;3 Sandberg;Very windy, sunshine;45;36;ENE;24;32%;1%;3 Santa Ana;Sunny and windy;64;41;ENE;20;29%;1%;3 Santa Barbara;Sunny;60;39;NNE;6;57%;2%;3 Santa Maria;Sunny, but cool;60;35;E;6;58%;1%;3 Santa Monica;Sunny;63;43;N;8;31%;0%;3 Santa Rosa;Plenty of sunshine;65;36;ENE;9;41%;0%;3 Santa Ynez;Sunny, but cool;59;33;ENE;6;62%;2%;3 Santee;Plenty of sun;63;35;E;8;39%;0%;3 South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, cold;31;14;ESE;7;60%;0%;3 Stockton;Plenty of sunshine;58;33;SE;9;54%;0%;3 Thermal;Breezy in the a.m.;66;37;NNW;13;24%;0%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, cold;29;8;E;5;75%;0%;3 Twentynine Palms;Sunny and windy;54;33;NW;19;32%;1%;3 Ukiah;Mostly sunny;64;31;ENE;4;49%;0%;3 Vacaville;Winds subsiding;61;33;N;16;39%;1%;3 Van Nuys;Plenty of sunshine;64;40;N;10;26%;1%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Sunny, but cool;59;39;E;8;57%;1%;3 Victorville;Chilly in the a.m.;50;23;ESE;12;37%;0%;3 Visalia;Mostly sunny;55;33;ENE;5;68%;3%;3 Watsonville;Plenty of sunshine;59;34;ENE;6;53%;0%;3 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather