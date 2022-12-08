CA Forecast for Friday, December 9, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Cloudy and cold;32;29;S;9;81%;91%;1 Arcata;Cool with rain;50;46;SSE;11;76%;100%;1 Auburn;Variable cloudiness;49;43;SSE;6;83%;93%;1 Avalon;Clouds and sun, cool;59;50;SW;8;71%;27%;2 Bakersfield;Clouds and sun;60;42;SE;6;60%;9%;2 Beale AFB;Variable cloudiness;53;45;SSE;8;84%;93%;1 Big Bear City;Periods of sun;49;26;SW;7;73%;16%;3 Bishop;Mostly cloudy, cool;51;28;WSW;6;44%;20%;2 Blue Canyon;A bit of p.m. snow;34;28;S;8;93%;100%;1 Blythe;Mostly sunny;66;38;ESE;4;34%;0%;3 Burbank;Periods of sun, cool;62;45;SE;6;58%;27%;3 Camarillo;Cool with some sun;63;46;ENE;8;58%;28%;2 Camp Pendleton;Clouds and sun, cool;61;40;ENE;6;67%;19%;3 Campo;Periods of sun, cool;57;27;SSE;8;57%;3%;3 Carlsbad;Partly sunny;62;39;ENE;7;67%;20%;3 Chico;A passing shower;51;45;SE;9;81%;99%;1 China Lake;Periods of sun;60;33;SW;6;43%;1%;3 Chino;Periods of sun, cool;60;40;NE;6;63%;15%;3 Concord;Variable cloudiness;54;46;SSE;5;71%;77%;2 Corona;Clouds and sun, cool;62;39;SE;5;60%;13%;3 Crescent City;Periods of rain;49;44;SSE;23;85%;100%;0 Daggett-Barstow;Breezy in the a.m.;63;35;W;13;36%;0%;2 Edwards AFB;Breezy;61;36;SW;15;45%;1%;3 El Centro;Mostly sunny;68;39;S;6;35%;0%;3 Eureka;P.M. rain, breezy;51;46;SSE;13;75%;100%;1 Fairfield;Variable clouds;54;43;SSE;6;81%;92%;2 Fresno;Mostly cloudy;57;46;ESE;4;72%;28%;2 Fullerton;Partly sunny;64;45;ESE;5;65%;27%;3 Hanford;Mostly cloudy;60;42;SE;5;68%;27%;2 Hawthorne;Partly sunny;63;49;SE;6;58%;27%;3 Hayward;Variable clouds;54;45;S;5;74%;57%;2 Imperial;Mostly sunny;68;39;S;6;35%;0%;3 Imperial Beach;Periods of sunshine;63;45;NNE;9;58%;13%;3 Lancaster;Breezy;60;38;SW;14;48%;1%;3 Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;61;43;SSE;5;65%;28%;2 Lincoln;Variable cloudiness;53;46;SSE;7;80%;93%;1 Livermore;Variable cloudiness;54;43;S;6;78%;64%;2 Lompoc;Partly sunny;62;44;NW;6;67%;33%;1 Long Beach;Partly sunny;64;48;ESE;5;59%;27%;3 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;64;47;ESE;5;59%;27%;3 Los Angeles;Clouds and sun, cool;62;46;E;5;61%;27%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds and sun, cool;62;46;E;5;61%;27%;3 Madera;Mostly cloudy;59;45;SE;5;67%;29%;2 Mammoth;A bit of a.m. snow;32;30;S;14;85%;95%;1 Marysville;Variable clouds;52;45;SSE;7;82%;93%;1 Mather AFB;More clouds than sun;54;46;SSE;7;80%;92%;1 Merced;Variable cloudiness;59;44;SE;4;65%;30%;1 Merced (airport);Variable cloudiness;59;44;SE;4;65%;30%;1 Miramar Mcas;Clouds and sun, cool;61;42;NE;8;59%;16%;3 Modesto;Variable cloudiness;55;46;SSE;4;73%;31%;2 Moffett Nas;More clouds than sun;55;45;S;3;69%;56%;2 Mojave;Partly sunny, breezy;59;37;WSW;13;43%;1%;3 Montague;An afternoon shower;42;36;S;14;71%;93%;1 Monterey Rabr;Rather cloudy;56;45;S;6;64%;32%;1 Mount Shasta;A shower in spots;36;31;S;6;91%;97%;1 Napa County;Variable cloudiness;54;44;SSE;6;78%;92%;2 Needles;Mostly cloudy;64;40;S;5;31%;1%;2 North Island;Sun and clouds;61;46;NNE;7;60%;16%;3 Oakland;Variable cloudiness;55;47;SSE;5;68%;57%;2 Oceanside;Partly sunny;62;39;ENE;7;67%;20%;3 Ontario;Periods of sun, cool;60;40;NE;6;63%;15%;3 Oroville;A shower in the a.m.;52;45;SE;8;81%;97%;1 Oxnard;Clouds and sun, cool;61;48;NE;8;64%;28%;3 Palm Springs;Partly sunny;68;46;WNW;6;31%;0%;3 Palmdale;Partly sunny, breezy;60;36;SW;14;49%;2%;3 Paso Robles;Mostly cloudy;58;43;SSW;5;65%;35%;1 Point Mugu;Clouds and sun;62;46;NNW;7;65%;43%;2 Porterville;Cloudy;60;40;SE;5;65%;19%;1 Ramona;Periods of sun, cool;59;33;ENE;7;64%;11%;3 Redding;A couple of showers;48;44;S;7;87%;100%;1 Riverside;Periods of sun, cool;62;39;ENE;5;59%;12%;3 Riverside March;Periods of sun, cool;60;35;ESE;5;65%;11%;3 Sacramento;More clouds than sun;54;47;SSE;6;80%;92%;1 Sacramento International;Variable cloudiness;54;46;SSE;6;78%;93%;1 Salinas;Variable cloudiness;58;44;SSE;6;62%;31%;1 San Bernardino;Partly sunny, cool;60;37;ENE;5;63%;11%;3 San Carlos;Variable cloudiness;54;47;S;4;72%;76%;2 San Diego;Clouds and sun;63;46;NNE;7;58%;16%;3 San Diego Brown;Periods of sun, cool;62;42;NE;7;65%;11%;3 San Diego Montgomery;Periods of sun, cool;61;43;NE;7;61%;16%;3 San Francisco;Variable clouds;54;47;S;6;76%;65%;2 San Jose;Variable clouds;56;44;SSE;4;67%;57%;2 San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;63;45;S;6;67%;36%;2 San Nicolas Island;Clouds and sun;61;48;W;9;63%;28%;2 Sandberg;Periods of sun;49;37;SW;9;69%;26%;3 Santa Ana;Periods of sun;64;46;ESE;5;59%;27%;3 Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;63;46;ESE;6;64%;25%;1 Santa Maria;Partly sunny;62;44;SSE;6;66%;33%;1 Santa Monica;Partly sunny, cool;60;47;SE;6;64%;27%;3 Santa Rosa;Variable cloudiness;54;44;SSE;5;84%;93%;1 Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;64;45;ESE;6;69%;44%;1 Santee;Periods of sun, cool;64;38;NE;7;53%;9%;3 South Lake Tahoe;Cloudy and chilly;36;28;SW;10;66%;80%;1 Stockton;Variable cloudiness;55;45;SSE;5;77%;58%;2 Thermal;Partly sunny;68;38;NNW;5;36%;0%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;Cloudy and chilly;34;26;SW;8;74%;95%;1 Twentynine Palms;Mostly cloudy;63;39;SW;5;32%;1%;2 Ukiah;A few showers;49;44;SSE;6;87%;100%;1 Vacaville;More clouds than sun;54;44;SSE;6;78%;92%;1 Van Nuys;Periods of sun, cool;62;45;SE;6;60%;27%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Periods of sun;59;44;WNW;7;69%;33%;1 Victorville;Partly sunny;59;34;S;10;54%;9%;3 Visalia;Mostly cloudy;59;42;ESE;4;66%;27%;2 Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;56;42;SSE;5;73%;30%;2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather