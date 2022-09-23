CA Forecast for Sunday, September 25, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Sunny and pleasant;81;35;ESE;4;33%;0%;5 Arcata;Partly sunny;68;50;SSE;5;68%;0%;5 Auburn;Hazy sunshine;87;64;NE;5;34%;0%;5 Avalon;Plenty of sunshine;85;72;W;8;30%;0%;6 Bakersfield;Sunny and warm;94;68;NE;6;33%;0%;6 Beale AFB;Hazy sunshine;90;60;ENE;5;43%;0%;5 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, warm;76;52;S;6;34%;25%;7 Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;89;51;NNW;6;16%;0%;6 Blue Canyon;Hazy sun;76;61;ENE;5;32%;0%;5 Blythe;Hot with sunshine;105;82;ESE;6;32%;0%;6 Burbank;Sunny and hot;94;72;ESE;6;31%;0%;6 Camarillo;Plenty of sun;83;63;ESE;7;52%;0%;6 Camp Pendleton;Plenty of sunshine;80;64;NW;8;67%;0%;6 Campo;Mostly sunny;92;64;N;6;33%;0%;7 Carlsbad;Plenty of sun;83;63;W;7;63%;0%;6 Chico;Plenty of sun;90;63;ENE;4;42%;0%;5 China Lake;Sunshine;96;69;SW;6;19%;0%;6 Chino;Sunny and very warm;94;70;W;7;29%;0%;6 Concord;Warm with sunshine;95;60;SW;4;40%;0%;5 Corona;Sunny and hot;97;69;SW;7;28%;0%;6 Crescent City;Partly sunny;65;53;ESE;5;78%;3%;5 Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;98;73;WSW;7;23%;0%;6 Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;95;63;SW;4;29%;0%;6 El Centro;Mostly sunny and hot;106;81;WSW;4;30%;0%;6 Eureka;Partial sunshine;66;51;E;5;70%;0%;5 Fairfield;Sunny and very warm;95;59;W;5;40%;0%;5 Fresno;Plenty of sunshine;94;67;NW;5;35%;0%;5 Fullerton;Sunny and very warm;93;68;S;4;40%;0%;6 Hanford;Sunny and warm;95;62;NW;5;38%;0%;6 Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;86;69;WSW;7;50%;0%;6 Hayward;Mostly sunny, warm;88;58;W;7;48%;0%;5 Imperial;Mostly sunny and hot;106;81;WSW;4;30%;0%;6 Imperial Beach;Sunny and nice;80;66;NW;9;67%;0%;6 Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;95;66;WSW;6;23%;0%;6 Lemoore Nas;Sunny and warm;95;62;WNW;7;33%;0%;6 Lincoln;Hazy sunshine;90;60;ENE;6;44%;1%;5 Livermore;Warm with sunshine;95;60;SW;5;35%;1%;5 Lompoc;Lots of sun, nice;74;55;NNW;8;75%;0%;6 Long Beach;Sunny and very warm;89;68;SW;7;46%;0%;6 Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny and hot;91;66;SW;7;50%;0%;6 Los Angeles;Sunny and very warm;91;69;SSE;7;46%;0%;6 Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and very warm;91;69;SSE;7;46%;0%;6 Madera;Plenty of sunshine;93;60;NW;5;38%;0%;5 Mammoth;Sunny and pleasant;81;39;SSW;5;36%;0%;5 Marysville;Hazy sun;90;59;NNE;5;47%;0%;5 Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;92;60;S;6;37%;1%;5 Merced;Sunny and warm;95;61;NW;5;38%;0%;5 Merced (airport);Sunny and warm;95;61;NW;5;38%;0%;5 Miramar Mcas;Plenty of sunshine;87;64;NNW;7;48%;0%;6 Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;92;62;NNW;7;39%;0%;5 Moffett Nas;Plenty of sunshine;85;60;NNW;7;52%;0%;5 Mojave;Sunny;93;64;NW;7;23%;0%;6 Montague;Plenty of sunshine;88;48;NE;3;34%;0%;5 Monterey Rabr;Lots of sun, nice;74;56;WSW;6;63%;0%;5 Mount Shasta;Sunny and very warm;83;48;NW;0;33%;2%;5 Napa County;Sunny and very warm;90;55;W;6;52%;0%;5 Needles;Sunny and hot;105;81;WNW;8;20%;0%;6 North Island;Nice with sunshine;81;69;NW;9;63%;0%;6 Oakland;Mostly sunny;82;59;NW;7;53%;0%;5 Oceanside;Plenty of sun;83;63;W;7;63%;0%;6 Ontario;Sunny and very warm;94;70;W;7;29%;0%;6 Oroville;Hazy sun;89;63;ENE;4;49%;1%;5 Oxnard;Sunny and pleasant;78;62;NNW;8;69%;0%;6 Palm Springs;Sunny and hot;107;82;W;5;26%;0%;6 Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;94;67;WSW;6;29%;0%;6 Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;91;53;S;5;39%;0%;6 Point Mugu;Sunny and nice;79;61;NNW;8;65%;0%;6 Porterville;Sunny and warm;94;65;SE;6;34%;0%;6 Ramona;Sunshine and warm;94;64;ENE;8;31%;0%;7 Redding;Sunny and warm;94;59;NNE;4;31%;2%;5 Riverside;Sunny and hot;97;71;WSW;7;27%;0%;6 Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;96;69;NNW;7;27%;0%;6 Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;92;61;NW;6;41%;1%;5 Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;93;61;WSW;6;40%;0%;5 Salinas;Plenty of sun;84;58;ESE;9;51%;0%;5 San Bernardino;Sunny and hot;97;71;SW;6;27%;0%;6 San Carlos;Sunshine;87;58;WSW;7;53%;0%;5 San Diego;Mostly sunny, humid;82;70;NW;8;64%;0%;6 San Diego Brown;Sunny and very warm;87;67;N;6;48%;0%;7 San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;86;67;NNW;7;50%;0%;6 San Francisco;Mostly sunny, nice;79;60;WSW;8;59%;0%;5 San Jose;Sunny and very warm;90;60;NW;7;43%;0%;5 San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;80;57;NNW;6;61%;0%;6 San Nicolas Island;Breezy in the p.m.;76;64;WNW;13;63%;0%;6 Sandberg;Sunny and breezy;85;67;NW;14;32%;0%;6 Santa Ana;Sunny and very warm;91;69;SW;6;44%;0%;6 Santa Barbara;Plenty of sunshine;82;60;NNE;6;63%;0%;6 Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;76;56;NW;6;71%;0%;6 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;83;66;SSE;6;52%;0%;6 Santa Rosa;Sunny and warm;90;52;W;6;49%;0%;5 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny and hot;94;58;NNW;6;64%;0%;6 Santee;Warm with sunshine;93;67;WNW;7;41%;0%;6 South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and pleasant;71;40;SSW;6;37%;0%;5 Stockton;Sunny and warm;94;61;WNW;6;39%;0%;5 Thermal;Sunny and hot;106;79;NW;5;31%;0%;6 Truckee-Tahoe;Hazy sunshine;76;37;E;4;40%;0%;5 Twentynine Palms;Sunny;99;76;W;6;23%;0%;6 Ukiah;Sunny and very warm;95;54;E;3;37%;0%;5 Vacaville;Plenty of sunshine;95;60;N;3;37%;1%;5 Van Nuys;Sunny and warm;94;68;SE;6;35%;0%;6 Vandenberg AFB;Clouds and sun, nice;72;55;NNW;6;78%;0%;6 Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;92;64;SSE;6;27%;0%;6 Visalia;Sunny and very warm;94;62;NNW;4;41%;0%;6 Watsonville;Mostly sunny;83;57;SSW;6;52%;0%;5 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather