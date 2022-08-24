CA Forecast for Friday, August 26, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Sunny and very warm;93;45;SSW;7;23%;0%;8 Arcata;Partly sunny;67;55;SSW;6;79%;44%;2 Auburn;Sunny and seasonable;93;66;SE;6;30%;0%;8 Avalon;Clouds, then sun;81;66;W;6;64%;0%;8 Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;103;74;NNE;7;19%;0%;9 Beale AFB;Sunny and warm;95;58;SSE;7;43%;0%;8 Big Bear City;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;51;WNW;6;59%;44%;9 Bishop;Mostly sunny;99;61;WNW;8;22%;6%;9 Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;81;67;ENE;7;29%;0%;8 Blythe;Periods of sun;100;83;SSW;6;51%;31%;9 Burbank;Sunny and warm;91;67;SSE;6;48%;1%;9 Camarillo;Mostly sunny;79;61;WSW;7;68%;1%;9 Camp Pendleton;Fog to sun;79;68;WSW;8;75%;4%;8 Campo;A t-storm around;91;65;WSW;6;45%;40%;9 Carlsbad;Fog, then sun;82;68;WNW;8;71%;3%;8 Chico;Sunny and warm;97;65;ESE;6;33%;0%;8 China Lake;Mostly sunny;104;76;SSW;7;21%;2%;9 Chino;Mostly sunny;93;67;WSW;8;50%;6%;9 Concord;Turning sunny;84;59;SW;10;54%;4%;8 Corona;Mostly sunny;96;67;W;8;48%;5%;9 Crescent City;Low clouds may break;65;57;S;6;88%;4%;2 Daggett-Barstow;A t-storm around;100;77;WSW;7;30%;45%;9 Edwards AFB;Windy in the p.m.;101;72;SW;9;24%;6%;9 El Centro;Partly sunny;104;84;SW;7;49%;6%;9 Eureka;Areas of low clouds;66;56;WNW;6;80%;3%;2 Fairfield;Turning sunny;83;58;WSW;12;55%;3%;8 Fresno;Mostly sunny and hot;103;69;NW;5;31%;0%;8 Fullerton;Fog, then sun;89;70;S;5;54%;2%;8 Hanford;Sunny and hot;103;66;NW;6;30%;0%;8 Hawthorne;Fog to sun;81;69;SSW;7;64%;1%;8 Hayward;Low clouds, then sun;76;59;WSW;8;65%;7%;7 Imperial;Partly sunny;104;84;SW;7;49%;6%;9 Imperial Beach;Clouds, then sun;78;67;WNW;9;78%;1%;8 Lancaster;Hot, becoming breezy;100;74;SW;11;20%;2%;9 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;103;65;NW;6;29%;0%;8 Lincoln;Sunny and warm;94;59;SSE;7;42%;0%;8 Livermore;Sunshine, seasonable;89;57;WSW;7;51%;3%;8 Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;71;56;NNW;9;78%;0%;8 Long Beach;Clouds, then sun;85;70;SW;6;58%;2%;8 Los Alamitos;Fog, then sun;85;68;SSW;7;62%;2%;8 Los Angeles;Fog, then sun;87;67;SSW;7;60%;1%;8 Los Angeles Downtown;Fog, then sun;87;67;SSW;7;60%;1%;8 Madera;Sunny and hot;101;63;NW;6;32%;0%;8 Mammoth;Sunshine and hot;92;51;W;7;27%;1%;8 Marysville;Sunny and warm;95;57;SSE;6;41%;0%;8 Mather AFB;Sunny and seasonable;92;57;S;6;47%;0%;8 Merced;Sunny and hot;99;63;WNW;7;38%;0%;8 Merced (airport);Sunny and hot;99;63;WNW;7;38%;0%;8 Miramar Mcas;Fog, then sun;83;67;W;6;65%;2%;8 Modesto;Sunny and seasonable;94;61;NNW;7;44%;0%;8 Moffett Nas;Low clouds, then sun;75;59;WNW;8;68%;6%;7 Mojave;Breezy in the p.m.;100;72;WNW;10;19%;6%;9 Montague;Mostly sunny and hot;100;61;N;4;27%;0%;7 Monterey Rabr;Low clouds breaking;71;58;WNW;7;71%;4%;8 Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny and hot;92;55;NW;1;28%;0%;8 Napa County;Turning sunny;76;56;WSW;10;74%;5%;8 Needles;A p.m. t-storm;103;84;SE;6;42%;69%;9 North Island;Fog, then sun;78;70;W;8;75%;2%;8 Oakland;Areas of low clouds;72;60;SW;10;70%;27%;6 Oceanside;Fog, then sun;82;68;WNW;8;71%;3%;8 Ontario;Mostly sunny;93;67;WSW;8;50%;6%;9 Oroville;Sunny and warm;96;63;ESE;6;39%;1%;8 Oxnard;Clouds, then sun;72;60;N;9;86%;1%;8 Palm Springs;A t-storm around;103;86;W;7;39%;44%;9 Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;99;73;SW;11;24%;2%;9 Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;92;55;S;9;46%;0%;9 Point Mugu;Fog, then sun;75;61;N;8;79%;0%;6 Porterville;Sunny and hot;102;68;S;7;25%;1%;9 Ramona;Mostly sunny;92;64;SW;8;52%;3%;10 Redding;Sunny and hot;102;66;SSE;6;24%;0%;7 Riverside;Sunny and warm;97;69;WSW;8;44%;7%;9 Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;96;68;WSW;8;46%;10%;9 Sacramento;Sunny;92;58;S;7;48%;0%;8 Sacramento International;Sunshine, seasonable;94;60;S;8;45%;0%;8 Salinas;Low clouds breaking;72;59;WSW;9;73%;1%;8 San Bernardino;Sunny and seasonable;97;69;SW;7;45%;7%;9 San Carlos;Clouds, then sun;76;57;WSW;8;60%;10%;7 San Diego;Fog, then sun;80;70;W;8;70%;2%;8 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;83;68;WNW;6;67%;2%;9 San Diego Montgomery;Fog, then sun;83;69;WSW;6;65%;2%;8 San Francisco;Low clouds breaking;70;60;WSW;12;64%;44%;7 San Jose;Low clouds, then sun;81;59;NNW;8;60%;5%;7 San Luis Obispo;Low clouds, then sun;78;55;WSW;7;69%;0%;8 San Nicolas Island;Fog to sun;74;62;WNW;7;74%;0%;6 Sandberg;Breezy in the p.m.;90;70;SW;11;27%;0%;10 Santa Ana;Fog to sun;88;70;SW;7;53%;3%;8 Santa Barbara;Fog to sun;76;58;SE;7;71%;0%;9 Santa Maria;Clouds break;73;56;WNW;7;73%;0%;8 Santa Monica;Fog to sun;78;66;SSW;7;70%;0%;8 Santa Rosa;Turning sunny;81;53;SW;6;62%;8%;7 Santa Ynez;Sunshine and warm;92;57;N;7;69%;0%;9 Santee;Fog to sun;89;69;WNW;8;57%;7%;8 South Lake Tahoe;Brilliant sunshine;81;44;SW;7;32%;0%;9 Stockton;Sunny;93;58;NNW;7;46%;1%;8 Thermal;A t-storm around;102;82;WNW;7;49%;44%;8 Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;85;41;S;8;32%;0%;9 Twentynine Palms;A t-storm around;98;79;WSW;7;43%;47%;9 Ukiah;Sunny and warm;96;58;ENE;5;45%;4%;8 Vacaville;Brilliant sunshine;92;58;SW;7;47%;2%;8 Van Nuys;Plenty of sun;90;66;SSE;7;50%;1%;9 Vandenberg AFB;Clouds to sun;69;54;NNW;7;78%;0%;8 Victorville;Mostly sunny;95;66;SSW;7;33%;6%;9 Visalia;Sunny and hot;100;64;WNW;5;39%;0%;9 Watsonville;Clouds and sunshine;73;57;SSW;7;66%;2%;8 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather