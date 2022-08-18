CA Forecast for Saturday, August 20, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Sunny;92;48;WNW;4;33%;0%;8 Arcata;Low clouds breaking;67;55;SSE;9;75%;25%;3 Auburn;Hot with sunshine;100;74;SE;5;22%;0%;9 Avalon;Sunny intervals;80;64;ESE;5;52%;0%;10 Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;103;78;N;6;21%;0%;9 Beale AFB;Sunny and hot;103;65;SE;6;32%;0%;8 Big Bear City;Partly sunny;79;53;W;5;43%;27%;11 Bishop;Sunny;99;60;NW;2;22%;1%;9 Blue Canyon;Abundant sunshine;84;70;ENE;5;29%;0%;9 Blythe;A heavy thunderstorm;100;80;S;7;48%;91%;8 Burbank;Warm with hazy sun;93;67;SE;5;47%;0%;10 Camarillo;Sunshine, pleasant;75;61;ESE;7;68%;0%;10 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, humid;77;66;S;7;75%;2%;10 Campo;Partly sunny;94;63;ESE;7;32%;10%;10 Carlsbad;Partly sunny, humid;78;67;S;7;73%;3%;10 Chico;Sunshine and hot;102;74;SE;5;29%;0%;8 China Lake;Sunny;106;75;SSW;4;17%;0%;10 Chino;Hazy and warm;95;61;WSW;6;52%;0%;10 Concord;Mostly sunny, warm;94;60;SSW;10;45%;1%;9 Corona;Abundant sunshine;93;62;WSW;6;54%;0%;10 Crescent City;Clouds and sunshine;67;56;N;9;86%;4%;3 Daggett-Barstow;Sunshine;105;78;SW;7;18%;1%;10 Edwards AFB;Sunshine;104;71;WSW;5;18%;0%;10 El Centro;A t-storm around;103;83;SSE;11;51%;48%;10 Eureka;Low clouds breaking;66;55;SSE;10;75%;25%;3 Fairfield;Sunshine and warm;93;58;SW;13;43%;0%;9 Fresno;Hot with sunshine;105;75;NW;6;27%;0%;9 Fullerton;Hazy sunshine;86;68;SSE;5;54%;0%;10 Hanford;Sunny and hot;105;69;NW;5;27%;0%;9 Hawthorne;Hazy sunshine;77;67;SE;7;67%;0%;10 Hayward;Partly sunny;77;59;WNW;8;63%;2%;9 Imperial;A t-storm around;103;83;SSE;11;51%;48%;10 Imperial Beach;Sun and some clouds;75;65;SSW;9;79%;3%;10 Lancaster;Sunny and hot;106;73;WSW;7;14%;0%;10 Lemoore Nas;Sunny and hot;105;66;NW;9;24%;0%;9 Lincoln;Sunny and hot;100;59;SSE;5;38%;0%;8 Livermore;Sunny and very warm;94;59;WNW;8;40%;1%;9 Lompoc;Clouds breaking;67;54;NW;11;85%;0%;8 Long Beach;Hazy sun;81;67;SE;6;62%;0%;10 Los Alamitos;Hazy sun;87;69;S;5;59%;0%;10 Los Angeles;Hazy sunshine;82;64;SSE;1;61%;0%;10 Los Angeles Downtown;Hazy sunshine;82;64;SSE;1;61%;0%;10 Madera;Sunny and hot;104;67;WNW;7;26%;0%;9 Mammoth;Sunshine and warmer;92;50;NW;2;37%;0%;8 Marysville;Hot with sunshine;103;66;SSE;5;33%;0%;8 Mather AFB;Sunny and hot;100;64;SSE;6;35%;0%;8 Merced;Sunny and hot;103;65;WNW;8;29%;0%;9 Merced (airport);Sunny and hot;103;65;WNW;8;29%;0%;9 Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;81;65;S;6;66%;3%;10 Modesto;Sunny and hot;100;65;N;9;34%;0%;9 Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;78;59;WNW;9;66%;3%;9 Mojave;Sunny;100;75;SW;6;14%;0%;10 Montague;Hot, becoming breezy;98;59;N;7;31%;0%;8 Monterey Rabr;Clearing;68;56;WSW;8;77%;3%;8 Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny and hot;94;57;NNW;1;36%;0%;8 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;85;57;SW;10;64%;1%;8 Needles;A heavy thunderstorm;107;81;SSW;6;37%;91%;10 North Island;Mostly sunny, nice;77;68;SSW;7;72%;0%;10 Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;74;58;W;11;68%;2%;9 Oceanside;Partly sunny, humid;78;67;S;7;73%;3%;10 Ontario;Hazy and warm;95;61;WSW;6;52%;0%;10 Oroville;Sunny and hot;105;72;SE;4;33%;0%;8 Oxnard;Mostly sunny;69;60;ESE;9;86%;0%;10 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;109;82;N;7;23%;27%;10 Palmdale;Hot, becoming breezy;104;74;SW;9;16%;0%;10 Paso Robles;Hot, becoming breezy;103;56;WNW;7;33%;0%;9 Point Mugu;Sunshine and nice;70;60;SE;8;82%;0%;10 Porterville;Sunny and hot;103;71;SSE;5;27%;0%;9 Ramona;Mostly sunny, warm;93;63;W;7;54%;6%;10 Redding;Sunny and hot;108;72;NNW;5;22%;0%;8 Riverside;Sunny and warm;97;66;W;5;43%;1%;10 Riverside March;Breezy in the p.m.;99;67;W;8;36%;3%;10 Sacramento;Sunny and hot;101;65;S;6;36%;0%;8 Sacramento International;Hot with sunshine;103;66;SSE;6;35%;0%;8 Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;73;57;SW;10;71%;2%;8 San Bernardino;Sunshine, seasonable;99;69;W;6;38%;2%;10 San Carlos;Turning sunny;80;58;WNW;9;56%;2%;9 San Diego;Mostly sunny, nice;76;67;S;7;67%;0%;10 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;79;65;SSW;6;70%;4%;10 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;80;66;S;6;67%;3%;10 San Francisco;Clearing;74;57;W;15;58%;2%;9 San Jose;Sunny;85;60;N;7;56%;2%;9 San Luis Obispo;Turning sunny;80;51;S;9;65%;0%;9 San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny, breezy;70;56;WNW;17;80%;0%;10 Sandberg;Sunny, breezy, warm;93;72;WNW;15;18%;0%;10 Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;81;69;SSW;7;57%;0%;10 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;74;59;ESE;4;75%;0%;9 Santa Maria;Low clouds, then sun;69;53;W;8;80%;0%;8 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;73;63;ESE;7;72%;0%;10 Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;88;51;S;7;54%;0%;8 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny and hot;102;55;NW;7;58%;0%;10 Santee;Warm with sunshine;94;66;S;7;45%;7%;10 South Lake Tahoe;A shower in the p.m.;84;45;SSW;5;36%;55%;9 Stockton;Sunny and hot;101;63;NW;7;34%;0%;9 Thermal;Mostly sunny;104;78;ESE;8;36%;14%;10 Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;86;43;N;4;41%;0%;9 Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;102;79;SW;5;22%;13%;10 Ukiah;Sunny and hot;102;59;NW;6;36%;0%;8 Vacaville;Sunlit and hot;102;63;SW;6;35%;0%;8 Van Nuys;Hazy and seasonable;92;67;ESE;4;48%;0%;10 Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds, then sun;68;53;NNW;10;80%;0%;8 Victorville;Mostly sunny;94;65;SW;6;29%;0%;10 Visalia;Sunny and hot;102;67;NNW;6;38%;0%;9 Watsonville;Mostly sunny;74;52;E;4;70%;3%;8 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather