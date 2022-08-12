CA Forecast for Sunday, August 14, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Plenty of sunshine;90;41;WSW;6;21%;0%;9 Arcata;Partly sunny;66;54;NNW;6;76%;0%;3 Auburn;Plenty of sun;92;67;SE;5;22%;0%;9 Avalon;Mostly sunny;87;74;SSW;6;40%;0%;10 Bakersfield;Sunshine, seasonable;99;72;ENE;7;22%;0%;10 Beale AFB;Sunny and seasonable;96;60;SE;5;30%;2%;9 Big Bear City;Partial sunshine;74;49;SSW;6;45%;33%;11 Bishop;Mostly sunny;99;61;WNW;8;20%;0%;10 Blue Canyon;Sunny and nice;79;64;ENE;5;19%;0%;10 Blythe;A t-storm around;101;86;SE;7;46%;52%;10 Burbank;Partly sunny and hot;98;71;SSE;6;34%;1%;10 Camarillo;Mostly sunny;83;63;SSE;7;50%;0%;10 Camp Pendleton;Patchy fog, then sun;80;67;SE;7;70%;16%;10 Campo;Mostly sunny;95;67;NW;7;30%;40%;11 Carlsbad;Patchy fog, then sun;82;67;SSE;7;67%;16%;10 Chico;Sunny and warm;95;67;E;5;26%;1%;9 China Lake;Mostly sunny;106;75;WSW;8;16%;2%;10 Chino;Mostly sunny and hot;98;67;WSW;7;37%;8%;10 Concord;Sunshine;91;60;SSW;9;40%;1%;9 Corona;Mostly sunny, warm;99;67;W;7;36%;8%;10 Crescent City;Partly sunny;65;54;NE;9;81%;3%;3 Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;100;78;SW;8;23%;22%;10 Edwards AFB;Windy in the p.m.;103;71;SW;7;17%;5%;10 El Centro;Sunshine;104;84;SSE;8;44%;39%;10 Eureka;Clouds and sun;64;55;N;7;76%;0%;3 Fairfield;Abundant sunshine;91;58;WSW;11;40%;0%;9 Fresno;Sunshine, very warm;101;69;WNW;6;27%;0%;9 Fullerton;Patchy fog, then sun;90;70;SE;5;48%;5%;10 Hanford;Sunny and warm;100;66;NNW;6;26%;0%;10 Hawthorne;Patchy fog, then sun;84;69;SE;7;57%;1%;10 Hayward;Nice with sunshine;77;60;SW;10;59%;1%;9 Imperial;Sunshine;104;84;SSE;8;44%;39%;10 Imperial Beach;Patchy fog, then sun;77;66;SSW;9;78%;20%;10 Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;105;73;WSW;11;14%;1%;10 Lemoore Nas;Sunny and warm;101;65;NNW;9;23%;0%;10 Lincoln;Sunny and seasonable;94;59;SSE;5;31%;2%;9 Livermore;Abundant sunshine;89;57;WSW;9;39%;1%;9 Lompoc;Mostly sunny, nice;74;55;NW;11;69%;0%;10 Long Beach;Patchy fog, then sun;86;69;SE;6;55%;3%;10 Los Alamitos;Patchy fog, then sun;88;68;SSW;7;58%;3%;10 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;92;69;S;7;48%;2%;10 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;92;69;S;7;48%;2%;10 Madera;Sunny and warm;98;62;NW;8;27%;0%;9 Mammoth;Plenty of sunshine;89;47;NW;5;24%;0%;9 Marysville;Plenty of sunshine;96;60;SE;5;30%;1%;9 Mather AFB;Sunny and seasonable;95;58;S;6;35%;1%;9 Merced;Sunny and warm;98;62;WNW;9;27%;0%;9 Merced (airport);Sunny and warm;98;62;WNW;9;27%;0%;9 Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;85;67;S;6;59%;23%;10 Modesto;Sunny and warm;94;61;NNW;9;33%;0%;9 Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;76;59;WSW;9;61%;1%;9 Mojave;Breezy in the p.m.;100;75;WNW;10;15%;5%;10 Montague;Breezy in the p.m.;95;55;N;6;27%;0%;9 Monterey Rabr;Sunshine, pleasant;70;57;W;9;68%;1%;9 Mount Shasta;Plenty of sun;89;52;NNW;1;30%;0%;9 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;83;55;SSW;10;56%;1%;9 Needles;A t-storm around;100;84;N;8;45%;54%;9 North Island;Patchy fog, then sun;78;69;S;7;76%;20%;10 Oakland;Sunshine and nice;75;60;SSW;10;57%;1%;9 Oceanside;Patchy fog, then sun;82;67;SSE;7;67%;16%;10 Ontario;Mostly sunny and hot;98;67;WSW;7;37%;8%;10 Oroville;Plenty of sunshine;97;66;E;5;30%;2%;9 Oxnard;Sunshine and nice;75;62;SE;9;72%;0%;10 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;103;86;W;7;30%;36%;10 Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;103;73;SW;10;16%;2%;10 Paso Robles;Hot, turning breezy;102;57;NW;7;27%;0%;10 Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;76;61;SE;8;70%;0%;10 Porterville;Sunny and warm;99;66;E;7;27%;0%;10 Ramona;Sunshine and warm;98;66;N;8;43%;25%;11 Redding;Sunny and seasonable;101;65;NNW;5;20%;2%;9 Riverside;Mostly sunny and hot;102;70;WSW;8;35%;12%;10 Riverside March;Mostly sunny;102;72;S;7;29%;18%;10 Sacramento;Sunny and warm;97;60;S;5;35%;1%;9 Sacramento International;Sunny and warm;97;61;SSE;5;36%;0%;9 Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;76;58;SSW;10;60%;0%;9 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny and hot;102;73;SW;7;30%;13%;10 San Carlos;Mostly sunny;78;58;WSW;11;54%;1%;9 San Diego;Patchy fog, then sun;79;69;SW;8;77%;20%;10 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;85;66;W;6;61%;23%;11 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;85;69;S;6;60%;23%;10 San Francisco;Mostly sunny;73;61;WSW;12;60%;1%;9 San Jose;Plenty of sunshine;82;58;NW;9;51%;1%;9 San Luis Obispo;Breezy in the p.m.;84;54;ESE;12;49%;0%;10 San Nicolas Island;Breezy in the p.m.;77;62;NW;12;67%;0%;10 Sandberg;Mostly sunny, breezy;91;70;WNW;14;17%;0%;11 Santa Ana;Patchy fog, then sun;89;69;SW;6;50%;5%;10 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;81;61;NE;7;62%;0%;10 Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;76;55;W;9;64%;0%;10 Santa Monica;Patchy fog, then sun;81;67;SE;6;60%;0%;10 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;83;51;SW;7;53%;1%;9 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny and hot;100;56;N;8;60%;0%;10 Santee;Mostly sunny, warm;95;71;W;7;51%;26%;10 South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;80;44;SW;7;29%;0%;10 Stockton;Plenty of sunshine;96;59;W;8;34%;0%;9 Thermal;A t-storm around;104;83;NNE;8;38%;50%;10 Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;84;40;N;6;25%;0%;10 Twentynine Palms;A stray p.m. t-storm;100;81;SW;8;39%;55%;10 Ukiah;Warm with sunshine;95;54;WNW;6;37%;2%;9 Vacaville;Sunny and warm;98;60;SW;5;33%;1%;9 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny, warm;96;69;SSE;7;34%;1%;10 Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;72;54;NW;10;71%;0%;10 Victorville;Partly sunny;97;71;SSW;7;24%;7%;10 Visalia;Hot with sunshine;98;64;NW;5;38%;0%;10 Watsonville;Sunshine, pleasant;78;54;SSE;7;61%;0%;9