CA Forecast for Wednesday, August 10, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Mostly sunny;89;50;WSW;8;38%;15%;9 Arcata;Mostly cloudy;65;55;SW;5;82%;10%;2 Auburn;Mostly sunny;87;60;SSE;6;36%;2%;9 Avalon;Partly sunny;85;74;W;6;40%;0%;11 Bakersfield;Variable cloudiness;98;70;N;7;29%;2%;9 Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;90;59;SSE;9;43%;1%;9 Big Bear City;A p.m. t-storm;77;49;SE;6;42%;91%;9 Bishop;A t-storm around;90;63;N;10;36%;88%;7 Blue Canyon;Sun and clouds;74;60;E;6;48%;2%;9 Blythe;A p.m. t-storm;101;87;S;8;42%;91%;5 Burbank;Partly sunny, warm;95;70;SSE;6;38%;0%;10 Camarillo;Increasing clouds;81;63;SSE;7;55%;10%;10 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, humid;80;65;SW;7;71%;10%;11 Campo;A p.m. t-storm;92;64;WNW;8;33%;73%;9 Carlsbad;Mostly cloudy, humid;82;66;SW;8;66%;10%;8 Chico;Plenty of sunshine;90;63;SE;7;39%;1%;9 China Lake;A p.m. t-storm;102;75;SW;7;25%;73%;9 Chino;A p.m. t-storm;95;64;SW;8;39%;55%;11 Concord;Sunny;82;61;SW;12;50%;0%;9 Corona;A p.m. t-storm;96;68;SW;8;37%;55%;11 Crescent City;Periods of sun;64;57;SE;6;87%;5%;3 Daggett-Barstow;A p.m. t-storm;99;76;W;9;26%;91%;9 Edwards AFB;A p.m. t-storm;99;71;WSW;9;22%;55%;9 El Centro;A p.m. t-storm;104;84;SSW;9;43%;91%;11 Eureka;Mostly cloudy;64;56;SW;5;82%;10%;3 Fairfield;Sunny;84;58;WSW;16;51%;0%;9 Fresno;Partly sunny;97;66;WNW;7;39%;2%;10 Fullerton;Partly sunny;90;68;S;5;48%;10%;10 Hanford;Variable cloudiness;97;66;NW;7;33%;1%;8 Hawthorne;Partly sunny;82;67;SSW;7;59%;10%;10 Hayward;Decreasing clouds;73;62;W;11;64%;2%;9 Imperial;A p.m. t-storm;104;84;SSW;9;43%;91%;11 Imperial Beach;Clouds and sunshine;76;65;NW;9;77%;10%;11 Lancaster;A p.m. t-storm;100;71;SW;10;19%;55%;9 Lemoore Nas;Sun and clouds;97;64;NW;10;34%;1%;10 Lincoln;Mostly sunny;89;58;SSE;7;43%;1%;9 Livermore;Breezy in the p.m.;81;59;WSW;11;53%;2%;10 Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;71;57;NNW;12;74%;0%;8 Long Beach;Partly sunny;86;67;SSW;6;54%;10%;10 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;88;66;SSW;7;59%;10%;10 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;88;66;S;7;56%;10%;10 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;88;66;S;7;56%;10%;10 Madera;Increasing clouds;94;60;NW;8;38%;1%;10 Mammoth;Sunny;88;52;SSW;8;37%;10%;9 Marysville;Mostly sunny;90;58;SSE;7;44%;1%;9 Mather AFB;Plenty of sun;89;57;S;9;45%;2%;9 Merced;Partly sunny;93;61;NW;10;40%;0%;10 Merced (airport);Partly sunny;93;61;NW;10;40%;0%;10 Miramar Mcas;Clouds and sun;84;65;WNW;6;59%;10%;11 Modesto;Mostly sunny;88;60;NNW;11;45%;0%;9 Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;74;61;WNW;10;64%;1%;10 Mojave;A p.m. t-storm;95;73;W;10;22%;55%;9 Montague;Windy in the p.m.;95;56;WNW;11;25%;2%;9 Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny, nice;72;60;WNW;9;66%;1%;10 Mount Shasta;Plenty of sunshine;86;51;SSE;2;33%;2%;9 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;77;57;WSW;13;65%;0%;9 Needles;A p.m. t-storm;103;86;S;9;39%;91%;6 North Island;Sunny intervals;77;68;WNW;7;76%;10%;11 Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;71;62;W;12;66%;2%;9 Oceanside;Mostly cloudy, humid;82;66;SW;8;66%;10%;8 Ontario;A p.m. t-storm;95;64;SW;8;39%;55%;11 Oroville;Plenty of sun;93;64;SE;6;40%;1%;9 Oxnard;Inc. clouds;75;61;NW;9;75%;10%;10 Palm Springs;A p.m. t-storm;104;85;W;7;28%;91%;9 Palmdale;A p.m. t-storm;99;72;WSW;10;21%;55%;9 Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;93;56;WSW;9;38%;0%;10 Point Mugu;Increasing clouds;75;61;WNW;9;72%;10%;10 Porterville;Variable cloudiness;96;65;S;7;33%;3%;9 Ramona;A p.m. t-storm;96;65;SSE;8;40%;55%;9 Redding;Breezy in the p.m.;96;64;SSE;8;29%;1%;9 Riverside;A p.m. t-storm;98;70;SW;8;34%;55%;11 Riverside March;A p.m. t-storm;98;71;SSE;7;30%;73%;11 Sacramento;Abundant sunshine;89;59;SSW;8;45%;2%;9 Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;91;60;SSE;10;44%;0%;9 Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;74;60;SW;10;64%;1%;10 San Bernardino;A p.m. t-storm;98;71;SSW;7;32%;73%;9 San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;74;61;W;10;60%;2%;10 San Diego;Humid with some sun;78;68;WSW;8;74%;10%;11 San Diego Brown;Mostly cloudy;83;66;WNW;6;63%;1%;8 San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;84;67;WNW;6;61%;10%;11 San Francisco;Partly sunny, nice;71;62;W;13;66%;2%;9 San Jose;Mostly sunny, nice;78;61;NW;9;61%;1%;10 San Luis Obispo;Breezy in the p.m.;79;56;WNW;10;60%;0%;10 San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy, windy;75;61;WNW;19;71%;0%;8 Sandberg;Breezy;88;66;W;15;24%;0%;11 Santa Ana;Partly sunny;88;68;SSW;7;52%;10%;10 Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;79;60;N;7;65%;0%;10 Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;73;56;NW;9;70%;0%;8 Santa Monica;Partly sunny;78;65;SE;6;63%;10%;10 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, cool;73;54;W;8;65%;0%;9 Santa Ynez;Turning cloudy;95;56;NNW;7;64%;0%;10 Santee;A p.m. t-storm;94;69;S;7;50%;57%;11 South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;76;49;SW;8;45%;25%;8 Stockton;Mostly sunny;88;60;WNW;8;44%;0%;9 Thermal;A p.m. t-storm;104;82;WNW;8;34%;91%;9 Truckee-Tahoe;Sun and clouds;79;46;S;7;49%;3%;8 Twentynine Palms;A p.m. t-storm;99;81;SW;8;35%;91%;10 Ukiah;Brilliant sunshine;84;54;WNW;6;50%;2%;9 Vacaville;Sunshine;90;58;SW;9;43%;2%;9 Van Nuys;Partly sunny;94;68;SSE;7;39%;10%;10 Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds may break;70;56;NNW;10;76%;1%;7 Victorville;A p.m. t-storm;95;68;SSW;9;29%;73%;9 Visalia;Variable cloudiness;95;64;NW;6;46%;3%;8 Watsonville;Partly 