CA Forecast for Tuesday, July 19, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Breezy in the p.m.;95;48;SSW;9;23%;0%;11 Arcata;Sun and clouds;66;52;SSW;7;71%;0%;7 Auburn;Sunny and warm;99;73;SSE;7;19%;0%;11 Avalon;Patchy fog, then sun;81;69;SSE;7;51%;0%;11 Bakersfield;Mostly sunny and hot;105;80;NNE;7;17%;2%;11 Beale AFB;Warm with sunshine;102;65;SSE;9;26%;0%;10 Big Bear City;A t-storm in spots;77;52;WSW;8;47%;46%;12 Bishop;A t-storm around;97;62;WNW;12;23%;43%;12 Blue Canyon;Plenty of sun;83;68;E;9;31%;0%;11 Blythe;Partly sunny;110;89;SSW;10;28%;8%;11 Burbank;Sunny and very warm;92;69;SSE;7;42%;1%;11 Camarillo;Patchy fog, then sun;79;64;SSW;7;61%;0%;10 Camp Pendleton;Patchy fog, then sun;75;65;SW;19;84%;5%;11 Campo;Mostly sunny;94;64;W;8;33%;8%;12 Carlsbad;Patchy fog, then sun;77;65;WSW;7;74%;5%;11 Chico;Sunny and hot;102;71;SE;7;22%;0%;10 China Lake;Partly sunny;108;81;WSW;9;19%;6%;11 Chino;Mostly sunny;94;64;WSW;8;43%;7%;11 Concord;Plenty of sunshine;91;58;SSW;11;40%;0%;11 Corona;Mostly sunny, warm;94;68;W;8;43%;5%;11 Crescent City;Clouds and sun;63;51;E;7;81%;3%;7 Daggett-Barstow;A t-storm in spots;105;80;SW;10;20%;45%;12 Edwards AFB;Windy in the p.m.;103;73;SW;12;21%;7%;12 El Centro;A t-storm in spots;109;84;S;9;40%;42%;11 Eureka;Clouds and sun;64;52;WSW;7;73%;0%;7 Fairfield;Sunny and warm;91;57;WSW;14;39%;0%;11 Fresno;Mostly sunny and hot;106;77;WNW;6;23%;1%;11 Fullerton;Mostly sunny;85;67;S;6;58%;2%;11 Hanford;Sunny and hot;104;71;NW;7;24%;0%;11 Hawthorne;Patchy fog, then sun;79;66;WSW;7;68%;1%;11 Hayward;Mostly sunny;77;57;WSW;9;59%;0%;11 Imperial;A t-storm in spots;109;84;S;9;40%;42%;11 Imperial Beach;Patchy fog, then sun;74;66;NW;8;80%;6%;11 Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;101;76;SW;15;18%;2%;12 Lemoore Nas;Sunny and hot;105;70;NW;7;23%;0%;11 Lincoln;Sunny and hot;100;65;SSE;8;27%;0%;11 Livermore;Breezy in the p.m.;93;59;WSW;10;34%;0%;11 Lompoc;Fog to sun;73;56;NNW;8;81%;0%;7 Long Beach;Patchy fog, then sun;82;67;WSW;6;63%;1%;11 Los Alamitos;Patchy fog, then sun;83;65;SSW;7;59%;1%;11 Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;84;65;SSW;7;60%;2%;11 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;84;65;SSW;7;60%;2%;11 Madera;Sunny and hot;104;70;NW;7;23%;0%;11 Mammoth;Sunny and very hot;94;51;SW;9;24%;0%;11 Marysville;Sunny and very warm;102;65;SSE;8;26%;0%;10 Mather AFB;Sunny and warm;100;62;S;9;28%;0%;11 Merced;Sunshine and hot;104;70;NW;7;23%;0%;11 Merced (airport);Sunshine and hot;104;70;NW;7;23%;0%;11 Miramar Mcas;Patchy fog, then sun;81;65;W;6;64%;7%;11 Modesto;Sunny and warm;100;69;NNW;9;25%;0%;11 Moffett Nas;Sunny and pleasant;75;59;NNW;10;62%;0%;11 Mojave;Windy in the p.m.;101;78;W;13;18%;7%;12 Montague;Sunny and hot;99;60;N;6;26%;0%;10 Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;68;56;SW;8;73%;0%;11 Mount Shasta;Sunny and very warm;93;54;S;1;25%;0%;11 Napa County;Mostly sunny;79;54;SW;11;61%;0%;11 Needles;Turning cloudy, warm;111;94;SW;11;22%;26%;10 North Island;Patchy fog, then sun;74;66;WSW;7;79%;5%;11 Oakland;Partly sunny;70;56;SW;10;67%;0%;10 Oceanside;Patchy fog, then sun;77;65;WSW;7;74%;5%;11 Ontario;Mostly sunny;94;64;WSW;8;43%;7%;11 Oroville;Sunny and hot;105;70;SE;6;24%;0%;10 Oxnard;Patchy fog, then sun;72;61;NW;8;83%;0%;10 Palm Springs;A stray thunderstorm;109;86;WNW;7;28%;45%;11 Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;101;76;SW;12;20%;2%;12 Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;98;60;SSW;9;30%;0%;11 Point Mugu;Patchy fog, then sun;74;63;NNE;8;69%;0%;7 Porterville;Mostly sunny and hot;105;74;S;8;22%;2%;11 Ramona;Mostly sunny and hot;93;63;NNE;8;48%;9%;12 Redding;Sunny and very warm;105;69;S;7;18%;0%;10 Riverside;Sunny and seasonable;97;69;W;9;38%;7%;11 Riverside March;Mostly sunny;97;70;W;8;38%;9%;12 Sacramento;Sunny and warm;100;62;S;8;30%;0%;11 Sacramento International;Sunny and hot;102;64;SSE;9;29%;0%;11 Salinas;Partly sunny;73;58;SSW;10;66%;0%;10 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny and hot;99;71;SW;8;36%;8%;11 San Carlos;Partly sunny;76;57;W;10;58%;0%;10 San Diego;Patchy fog, then sun;74;65;W;8;79%;5%;11 San Diego Brown;Patchy fog, then sun;80;65;WNW;6;67%;7%;12 San Diego Montgomery;Patchy fog, then sun;81;67;W;6;64%;6%;11 San Francisco;Partly sunny;67;56;WSW;14;62%;0%;10 San Jose;Mostly sunny;83;61;NNW;8;51%;0%;11 San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;80;57;SW;7;61%;0%;11 San Nicolas Island;Patchy fog, then sun;72;59;W;6;76%;0%;7 Sandberg;Breezy in the p.m.;91;73;SW;12;24%;1%;12 Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;83;67;WSW;7;57%;1%;11 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;75;61;SSE;7;69%;0%;10 Santa Maria;Fog, then sun;76;57;W;6;68%;0%;10 Santa Monica;Patchy fog, then sun;75;64;WSW;6;74%;2%;11 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;79;48;SW;8;55%;0%;11 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny and hot;101;58;N;7;63%;0%;11 Santee;Patchy fog, then sun;91;68;NW;8;51%;10%;11 South Lake Tahoe;Breezy in the p.m.;81;52;SW;12;29%;1%;12 Stockton;Sunny and hot;101;64;WNW;8;28%;0%;11 Thermal;A t-storm in spots;109;82;NW;7;32%;45%;10 Truckee-Tahoe;Sunshine and breezy;85;49;S;12;32%;0%;12 Twentynine Palms;A t-storm in spots;105;84;WSW;10;28%;46%;11 Ukiah;Warm with sunshine;101;56;NW;5;33%;0%;11 Vacaville;Sunny and warm;99;62;SW;9;32%;0%;11 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;91;68;SSE;7;44%;2%;11 Vandenberg AFB;Fog to sun;71;54;NNW;5;74%;0%;7 Victorville;Sun and some clouds;98;71;SSW;10;26%;7%;12 Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;103;71;NNW;6;34%;2%;11 Watsonville;Partly sunny;73;53;S;8;64%;0%;11 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather