CA Forecast for Wednesday, June 15, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Breezy in the p.m.;67;32;N;10;35%;0%;11 Arcata;Mostly sunny;63;49;N;10;64%;0%;11 Auburn;Plenty of sun;80;59;NNE;7;26%;0%;11 Avalon;Partly sunny;76;62;SSE;5;62%;0%;12 Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;90;64;ENE;8;20%;0%;11 Beale AFB;Sunshine;89;57;NNE;9;24%;2%;11 Big Bear City;Sunny and nice;76;43;W;8;33%;1%;13 Bishop;Plenty of sun;92;54;NNW;6;10%;0%;12 Blue Canyon;Sunny, but cool;68;58;ENE;6;27%;1%;12 Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;105;77;S;8;8%;0%;12 Burbank;Warm with sunshine;87;64;E;6;39%;0%;12 Camarillo;Partly sunny;78;58;ENE;8;50%;0%;11 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;71;62;SE;7;76%;0%;11 Campo;Mostly sunny;87;55;NNW;7;27%;1%;12 Carlsbad;Partly sunny;75;61;SSE;7;63%;0%;11 Chico;Plenty of sunshine;89;62;N;11;23%;0%;11 China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;96;66;W;7;9%;0%;12 Chino;Sunny and warm;88;63;W;8;40%;0%;12 Concord;Plenty of sunshine;90;58;WSW;7;28%;0%;11 Corona;Sunny and very warm;91;60;S;7;39%;0%;12 Crescent City;Mostly sunny, windy;60;48;N;17;73%;5%;10 Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;97;67;WSW;9;9%;0%;12 Edwards AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;93;57;SW;7;14%;0%;12 El Centro;Plenty of sun;103;70;W;6;17%;0%;12 Eureka;Mostly sunny;61;51;N;12;64%;0%;11 Fairfield;Sunny and very warm;92;59;W;10;25%;0%;11 Fresno;Sunny and warm;92;65;NW;8;25%;1%;11 Fullerton;Mostly sunny;81;63;SSE;6;56%;0%;12 Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;91;59;NW;9;23%;2%;11 Hawthorne;Partly sunny;76;64;SE;7;61%;0%;11 Hayward;Plenty of sun;80;54;SW;9;43%;0%;11 Imperial;Plenty of sun;103;70;W;6;17%;0%;12 Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;71;62;S;10;69%;0%;11 Lancaster;Sunny and warmer;93;63;WSW;9;14%;0%;12 Lemoore Nas;Sunny and breezy;91;58;NW;15;22%;1%;11 Lincoln;Plenty of sunshine;87;56;NE;8;25%;2%;11 Livermore;Sunny and warm;89;56;WSW;9;26%;1%;11 Lompoc;Sunny and pleasant;73;49;NW;15;55%;0%;11 Long Beach;Sunshine, pleasant;78;62;SSE;7;60%;0%;12 Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny, nice;80;62;S;7;51%;0%;12 Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;80;65;S;7;44%;0%;12 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;80;65;S;7;44%;0%;12 Madera;Plenty of sunshine;91;58;NW;10;23%;2%;11 Mammoth;Breezy in the p.m.;67;35;NW;11;37%;1%;11 Marysville;Sunny;89;55;N;11;24%;0%;11 Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;90;57;WNW;11;19%;2%;11 Merced;Plenty of sunshine;91;61;NW;15;22%;1%;11 Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;91;61;NW;15;22%;1%;11 Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny, nice;75;59;SSE;6;61%;0%;12 Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;90;62;NW;15;21%;1%;11 Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;80;57;WNW;11;44%;0%;11 Mojave;Warmer;88;63;NW;12;10%;0%;12 Montague;Plenty of sunshine;74;42;N;7;37%;4%;11 Monterey Rabr;Sunny and pleasant;68;51;SW;8;57%;0%;11 Mount Shasta;Sunny, but cool;72;42;NNW;5;31%;2%;11 Napa County;Plenty of sunshine;85;53;W;10;39%;1%;11 Needles;Breezy in the a.m.;105;79;WNW;11;6%;0%;12 North Island;Partly sunny;71;63;S;8;69%;0%;11 Oakland;Sunny and delightful;76;57;SSW;10;47%;0%;11 Oceanside;Partly sunny;75;61;SSE;7;63%;0%;11 Ontario;Sunny and warm;88;63;W;8;40%;0%;12 Oroville;Plenty of sunshine;89;62;NE;8;26%;2%;11 Oxnard;Partly sunny;73;59;SE;7;66%;1%;11 Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;105;76;W;7;14%;0%;12 Palmdale;Sunny and warmer;93;61;WSW;9;12%;1%;12 Paso Robles;Very warm;95;52;NW;8;23%;1%;11 Point Mugu;Some sun;72;57;ESE;8;61%;0%;11 Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;89;59;E;7;25%;1%;11 Ramona;Mostly sunny, warm;88;53;NE;8;43%;0%;12 Redding;Breezy in the p.m.;90;61;NNW;14;19%;2%;11 Riverside;Sunny and very warm;92;63;WSW;8;33%;0%;12 Riverside March;Plenty of sun;90;60;SE;8;33%;0%;12 Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;89;59;NW;11;23%;2%;11 Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;91;59;N;12;19%;1%;11 Salinas;Sunny and nice;75;53;S;11;48%;0%;11 San Bernardino;Sunny and very warm;93;66;NNW;8;32%;0%;12 San Carlos;Sunny and beautiful;78;52;WSW;11;39%;1%;11 San Diego;Some sun;71;61;SW;8;61%;0%;11 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;78;61;WSW;6;58%;1%;11 San Diego Montgomery;Some sun;75;62;S;7;62%;0%;11 San Francisco;Sunny and pleasant;71;57;WSW;12;46%;1%;11 San Jose;Sunny;84;57;NW;11;37%;0%;11 San Luis Obispo;Increasingly windy;82;53;N;16;37%;1%;11 San Nicolas Island;Windy in the p.m.;69;57;NW;11;65%;0%;11 Sandberg;Sunny, breezy, nice;78;61;NW;18;18%;0%;12 Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;80;62;SSW;7;47%;0%;12 Santa Barbara;Sunny and warm;78;58;NNE;7;50%;1%;12 Santa Maria;Sunny and breezy;76;53;WSW;14;46%;1%;11 Santa Monica;Partly sunny;73;61;ENE;7;66%;0%;11 Santa Rosa;Plenty of sunshine;83;50;WNW;8;36%;0%;11 Santa Ynez;Plenty of sunshine;94;50;N;9;50%;1%;12 Santee;Mostly sunny;83;59;WSW;7;33%;0%;12 South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;66;35;S;7;28%;0%;12 Stockton;Plenty of sunshine;93;61;WNW;13;22%;0%;11 Thermal;Sunny and very warm;105;71;NW;7;15%;0%;12 Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny, but cool;72;33;N;6;31%;0%;12 Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;99;71;WNW;9;9%;0%;12 Ukiah;Sunny;85;50;NW;7;33%;2%;11 Vacaville;Sunny and warm;93;62;WNW;8;18%;1%;11 Van Nuys;Sunny and warm;86;62;SE;6;41%;0%;12 Vandenberg AFB;Sunny;70;50;NW;15;56%;0%;12 Victorville;Plenty of sun;91;55;SW;8;21%;1%;12 Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;89;60;NW;6;32%;1%;11 Watsonville;Mostly sunny, warm;81;51;SSE;7;43%;0%;11