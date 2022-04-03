CA Forecast for Tuesday, April 5, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Cooler;51;24;WNW;14;62%;81%;2 Arcata;Cool with rain;52;41;N;6;91%;98%;1 Auburn;Mostly cloudy;70;48;SSW;6;45%;16%;3 Avalon;Mostly sunny;68;56;ESE;5;65%;0%;8 Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, nice;76;53;ESE;6;35%;3%;8 Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy;74;47;SW;7;47%;19%;3 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;64;41;W;7;54%;1%;9 Bishop;Breezy in the p.m.;79;45;WNW;11;21%;0%;8 Blue Canyon;Cooler;52;41;SSE;8;57%;19%;2 Blythe;Sunny and warm;93;64;S;6;26%;0%;8 Burbank;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;62;N;6;58%;0%;8 Camarillo;Partly sunny, nice;71;52;N;6;58%;0%;8 Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;67;54;E;7;70%;0%;7 Campo;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;47;NNW;6;52%;0%;9 Carlsbad;Low clouds, then sun;67;52;E;6;74%;0%;7 Chico;Mostly cloudy;76;50;N;6;46%;28%;3 China Lake;Mostly sunny, warm;88;54;W;7;23%;0%;8 Chino;Partly sunny, warmer;77;55;WNW;7;60%;0%;8 Concord;Breezy in the p.m.;71;48;W;12;53%;4%;5 Corona;Partly sunny, warmer;79;52;S;7;58%;0%;8 Crescent City;Windy with rain;52;41;NNE;20;93%;98%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and very warm;86;59;WSW;15;14%;0%;8 Edwards AFB;Windy in the p.m.;79;53;SSW;13;19%;0%;8 El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;91;59;SSW;4;34%;0%;8 Eureka;Rain at times;52;43;N;6;91%;98%;1 Fairfield;Partly sunny;75;49;W;11;51%;5%;5 Fresno;Mostly sunny;78;54;NW;10;39%;0%;7 Fullerton;Low clouds, then sun;73;54;SE;4;62%;0%;7 Hanford;Mostly sunny;79;54;NNW;7;39%;1%;7 Hawthorne;Clouds, then sun;67;57;NNE;7;71%;0%;7 Hayward;Partly sunny;67;47;W;11;60%;5%;5 Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;91;59;SSW;4;34%;0%;8 Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;66;54;S;8;76%;0%;7 Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;78;55;W;15;21%;2%;8 Lemoore Nas;Breezy in the a.m.;78;52;NW;13;36%;0%;7 Lincoln;Rather cloudy;75;48;S;6;45%;16%;3 Livermore;Partly sunny;71;47;WSW;10;60%;3%;7 Lompoc;Partly sunny;64;48;NNW;16;66%;0%;8 Long Beach;Turning sunny;70;55;SE;5;71%;0%;7 Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;71;53;S;6;64%;0%;7 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;72;56;S;6;64%;0%;8 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;72;56;S;6;64%;0%;8 Madera;Sunshine and nice;78;50;NW;9;48%;0%;7 Mammoth;Cooler;54;28;NW;12;55%;78%;2 Marysville;Mostly cloudy;76;48;SW;6;44%;19%;3 Mather AFB;Mostly cloudy;73;46;SW;6;47%;10%;3 Merced;Mostly sunny, nice;77;50;NW;10;45%;1%;7 Merced (airport);Mostly sunny, nice;77;50;NW;10;45%;1%;7 Miramar Mcas;Clouds and sun;67;52;E;6;72%;0%;8 Modesto;Breezy in the p.m.;75;51;NW;11;46%;3%;7 Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;66;49;WNW;11;64%;4%;5 Mojave;Windy;74;53;WNW;23;22%;0%;8 Montague;Rain and drizzle;56;32;WNW;12;62%;87%;2 Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;62;50;NW;9;71%;1%;7 Mount Shasta;Rain and drizzle;54;34;NNW;4;62%;82%;2 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;68;45;WNW;12;65%;5%;5 Needles;Sunshine and hot;94;65;W;6;16%;0%;8 North Island;Clouds to sun;67;57;SSW;7;71%;0%;7 Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;66;49;W;13;60%;5%;5 Oceanside;Low clouds, then sun;67;52;E;6;74%;0%;7 Ontario;Partly sunny, warmer;77;55;WNW;7;60%;0%;8 Oroville;Mostly cloudy;76;49;SSE;6;47%;22%;4 Oxnard;Partly sunny;64;52;WNW;7;75%;0%;8 Palm Springs;Sunshine and warmer;93;66;WNW;7;22%;0%;8 Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;77;54;WNW;14;18%;1%;8 Paso Robles;Mostly sunny, nice;80;46;NW;9;45%;0%;8 Point Mugu;Partly sunny;65;51;WNW;8;71%;0%;8 Porterville;Partly sunny;77;50;ESE;6;39%;2%;7 Ramona;Partly sunny, warmer;74;45;SE;6;67%;0%;8 Redding;Cloudy, not as warm;69;48;W;7;45%;44%;2 Riverside;Partly sunny, warmer;80;54;WSW;7;50%;0%;8 Riverside March;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;49;SSE;7;53%;0%;8 Sacramento;Mostly cloudy;76;49;WSW;6;53%;10%;3 Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;75;49;W;7;48%;13%;3 Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;67;50;SSW;10;65%;0%;7 San Bernardino;Partly sunny, warmer;80;57;NNW;6;53%;0%;8 San Carlos;Cool with some sun;66;48;WNW;12;59%;5%;5 San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;67;54;SSW;7;64%;0%;7 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;68;52;SE;6;74%;0%;8 San Diego Montgomery;Sun and clouds;69;55;NNE;6;69%;0%;8 San Francisco;Breezy in the p.m.;64;50;WNW;15;63%;6%;5 San Jose;Partly sunny;69;50;NW;11;58%;4%;6 San Luis Obispo;Increasingly windy;70;51;N;16;57%;0%;8 San Nicolas Island;Winds subsiding;64;54;NW;17;74%;2%;8 Sandberg;Windy;60;49;NNW;25;32%;2%;8 Santa Ana;Warmer;73;55;S;6;56%;0%;7 Santa Barbara;Partly sunny, nice;74;56;N;7;57%;0%;8 Santa Maria;Increasingly windy;67;50;NW;16;63%;0%;8 Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;65;55;NNW;6;77%;0%;7 Santa Rosa;Mostly cloudy;69;46;WNW;9;55%;8%;2 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;79;49;N;9;69%;0%;8 Santee;Partly sunny, warmer;75;50;S;6;51%;0%;8 South Lake Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;56;39;WSW;10;40%;6%;3 Stockton;Partly sunny;76;50;W;10;48%;3%;7 Thermal;Sunny and very warm;92;59;NW;6;25%;0%;8 Truckee-Tahoe;Windy in the p.m.;57;35;SSW;13;46%;13%;3 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, warm;89;63;WNW;8;16%;0%;8 Ukiah;Mostly cloudy;65;42;NW;7;59%;28%;2 Vacaville;Partly sunny;76;50;WNW;8;45%;6%;5 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;61;NNW;6;53%;0%;8 Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;62;50;NNW;17;70%;0%;8 Victorville;Mostly sunny, warm;79;54;W;10;36%;0%;8 Visalia;Mostly sunny, nice;76;52;NW;7;45%;1%;7 Watsonville;Mostly sunny;69;47;NNW;6;61%;1%;7