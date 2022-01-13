CA Forecast for Friday, January 14, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Mostly sunny;45;25;ESE;6;70%;0%;2 Arcata;Partly sunny;56;38;SE;4;83%;2%;2 Auburn;Mostly sunny;63;42;E;4;60%;3%;3 Avalon;Mainly cloudy;68;59;NNW;5;44%;28%;1 Bakersfield;Partly sunny;61;41;NNE;5;68%;1%;3 Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;63;38;NE;10;62%;3%;2 Big Bear City;Turning cloudy;51;29;E;7;47%;15%;3 Bishop;Periods of sun;58;26;NNW;7;30%;0%;3 Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;53;41;ENE;9;33%;7%;3 Blythe;Warm with some sun;75;52;NNE;8;25%;0%;3 Burbank;Mostly cloudy;74;56;NE;7;33%;15%;2 Camarillo;Windy;70;60;ENE;19;38%;26%;3 Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy;66;52;NNE;6;55%;27%;1 Campo;Partly sunny;69;50;NE;8;33%;17%;2 Carlsbad;Mostly cloudy;69;44;NE;3;59%;27%;1 Chico;Mostly sunny;65;43;NE;7;57%;5%;2 China Lake;Partly sunny;68;34;NNE;6;31%;0%;3 Chino;Partly sunny;74;52;NE;6;29%;12%;3 Concord;Mostly sunny;62;41;NE;4;65%;0%;3 Corona;Mostly cloudy;78;56;ENE;7;26%;10%;2 Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;53;44;NE;7;83%;4%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Mostly cloudy;68;38;E;8;27%;0%;2 Edwards AFB;Clouds and sun;66;35;E;8;37%;0%;3 El Centro;Partly sunny;77;52;NW;5;26%;6%;2 Eureka;Periods of sun;54;40;ESE;5;84%;2%;2 Fairfield;Mostly sunny;67;40;NNE;8;64%;0%;3 Fresno;Patchy morning fog;59;40;N;3;77%;0%;3 Fullerton;Mostly cloudy;75;54;NNE;3;39%;23%;2 Hanford;Patchy morning fog;58;38;NNE;4;88%;1%;3 Hawthorne;Mostly cloudy;70;55;NNE;3;45%;27%;2 Hayward;Mostly sunny;62;42;ENE;6;70%;1%;3 Imperial;Partly sunny;77;52;NW;5;26%;6%;2 Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;67;54;NNW;6;57%;27%;1 Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;68;36;ENE;12;37%;1%;3 Lemoore Nas;Fog in the morning;59;37;NW;5;78%;0%;2 Lincoln;Mostly sunny;63;39;NE;4;70%;3%;2 Livermore;Mostly sunny;60;36;ENE;7;72%;1%;3 Lompoc;Partly sunny;65;46;E;4;67%;26%;3 Long Beach;Mostly cloudy;71;53;NNW;3;48%;28%;2 Los Alamitos;Mostly cloudy;71;55;NE;4;48%;28%;2 Los Angeles;Mostly cloudy;72;56;NE;4;41%;22%;2 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly cloudy;72;56;NE;4;41%;22%;2 Madera;Fog in the morning;57;36;NNE;4;94%;1%;3 Mammoth;Mostly sunny;44;24;SE;6;74%;0%;2 Marysville;Mostly sunny;65;37;N;8;65%;3%;2 Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;60;38;NE;7;74%;1%;3 Merced;Patchy morning fog;58;37;N;3;79%;0%;3 Merced (airport);Patchy morning fog;58;37;N;3;79%;0%;3 Miramar Mcas;Mostly cloudy;71;50;NE;4;43%;27%;1 Modesto;Patchy morning fog;58;39;E;5;75%;1%;3 Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;61;42;S;4;69%;0%;3 Mojave;Clouds and sun;64;37;NE;11;33%;1%;3 Montague;Mostly sunny;51;26;N;5;71%;8%;2 Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;65;47;E;4;61%;0%;3 Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;49;28;NW;4;65%;12%;2 Napa County;Mostly sunny;61;40;ENE;5;72%;0%;3 Needles;Increasingly windy;73;54;N;17;24%;1%;3 North Island;Rather cloudy;68;54;N;4;59%;27%;1 Oakland;Mostly sunny;59;45;ENE;5;67%;1%;3 Oceanside;Mostly cloudy;69;44;NE;3;59%;27%;1 Ontario;Partly sunny;74;52;NE;6;29%;12%;3 Oroville;Mostly sunny;69;45;ENE;7;48%;5%;2 Oxnard;Windy;66;57;ENE;18;50%;26%;3 Palm Springs;Partly sunny;78;57;WSW;6;22%;2%;2 Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;65;39;ESE;11;34%;2%;3 Paso Robles;Partly sunny;65;39;E;5;67%;2%;3 Point Mugu;Windy;66;58;NE;19;51%;26%;3 Porterville;Partly sunny;61;37;NE;4;78%;1%;3 Ramona;Partly sunny;72;50;E;4;43%;23%;2 Redding;Breezy in the a.m.;67;41;N;13;46%;8%;2 Riverside;Partly sunny;76;52;NNE;8;31%;12%;2 Riverside March;Partly sunny;72;50;NE;5;29%;10%;3 Sacramento;Patchy morning fog;61;38;N;6;71%;1%;3 Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;61;35;NNE;10;66%;0%;2 Salinas;Partly sunny;67;46;E;8;62%;0%;3 San Bernardino;Periods of sun;72;52;NE;7;29%;10%;3 San Carlos;Mostly sunny;60;42;ENE;5;74%;1%;3 San Diego;Mostly cloudy;68;53;N;5;63%;27%;1 San Diego Brown;Mostly cloudy;71;54;ESE;4;42%;26%;1 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;72;53;NNE;4;44%;27%;1 San Francisco;Mostly sunny;57;49;ENE;6;78%;1%;3 San Jose;Mostly sunny;61;42;SE;5;67%;0%;3 San Luis Obispo;Some sun;69;45;NNE;4;58%;11%;3 San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy, cool;62;54;NW;7;73%;26%;2 Sandberg;Windy with some sun;57;44;ENE;19;34%;2%;3 Santa Ana;Mostly cloudy;75;57;ENE;4;47%;28%;2 Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;65;46;N;4;77%;26%;3 Santa Maria;Variable clouds;67;44;E;4;63%;20%;2 Santa Monica;Mainly cloudy;68;54;N;3;46%;24%;2 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;65;38;ENE;4;70%;0%;3 Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;69;41;NE;4;71%;21%;3 Santee;Mostly cloudy;73;54;ENE;5;42%;19%;1 South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, chilly;38;18;SE;7;64%;0%;3 Stockton;Patchy morning fog;59;37;N;4;79%;0%;3 Thermal;Partly sunny;79;46;WNW;6;27%;2%;2 Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, chilly;41;15;SSE;5;68%;0%;3 Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;70;43;NW;9;25%;1%;3 Ukiah;Mostly sunny;64;34;N;1;66%;0%;2 Vacaville;Mostly sunny;65;40;N;8;53%;1%;3 Van Nuys;Mainly cloudy;72;57;NE;7;37%;17%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Partial sunshine;64;46;ENE;4;69%;27%;3 Victorville;Mostly cloudy;64;34;ENE;8;38%;7%;2 Visalia;Patchy morning fog;59;39;NNW;4;85%;0%;3 Watsonville;Mostly sunny;68;43;ENE;4;68%;0%;3 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather