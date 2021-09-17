Skip to main content
Weather

CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Sunday, September 19, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Breezy, not as warm;74;38;SW;14;42%;85%;5

Arcata;Cloudy with showers;65;54;SW;5;76%;96%;1

Auburn;Sunny;76;59;SSE;6;46%;33%;6

Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;70;57;WNW;6;65%;1%;6

Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;88;62;N;6;23%;0%;6

Beale AFB;Sunny, not as warm;79;59;SSE;13;59%;37%;5

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, cool;69;43;SW;8;43%;2%;7

Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;90;46;NW;7;19%;0%;6

Blue Canyon;Sunny and cooler;64;48;SE;11;41%;34%;6

Blythe;Partly sunny;102;77;S;7;22%;3%;7

Burbank;Turning sunny;79;56;SSE;5;49%;1%;7

Camarillo;Low clouds, then sun;73;57;NE;7;65%;1%;6

Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;73;59;NNW;8;68%;0%;6

Campo;Breezy in the p.m.;83;49;NW;10;28%;0%;7

Carlsbad;Low clouds, then sun;74;58;NW;8;71%;0%;6

Chico;Sunny, not as warm;81;62;SE;10;51%;70%;5

China Lake;Plenty of sun;94;57;WSW;9;14%;0%;7

Chino;Brilliant sunshine;85;57;WSW;6;45%;2%;7

Concord;Partly sunny;75;63;SW;11;68%;36%;5

Corona;Mostly sunny;87;56;WSW;6;46%;0%;6

Crescent City;Rain;59;53;S;10;96%;96%;1

Daggett-Barstow;Breezy in the p.m.;95;64;WSW;12;15%;0%;7

Edwards AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;89;56;SW;11;20%;0%;7

El Centro;Mostly sunny, warm;101;70;W;8;21%;0%;7

Eureka;A couple of showers;64;54;SSW;5;78%;89%;1

Fairfield;Sunny and cooler;75;62;WSW;13;63%;37%;6

Fresno;Abundant sunshine;88;60;NW;6;40%;1%;6

Fullerton;Turning sunny;79;59;SSW;5;61%;0%;7

Hanford;Plenty of sun;89;57;NW;5;34%;2%;6

Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;71;60;SW;8;69%;1%;6

Hayward;Low clouds, then sun;70;63;WSW;8;67%;44%;4

Imperial;Mostly sunny, warm;101;70;W;8;21%;0%;7

Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;73;62;NNW;11;78%;1%;6

Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;87;57;WSW;10;17%;0%;7

Lemoore Nas;Sunny;90;56;NW;7;36%;0%;6

Lincoln;Sunny;79;63;SSE;8;55%;36%;5

Livermore;Sunlit, not as warm;75;62;WSW;8;64%;33%;6

Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;69;54;NNW;8;77%;1%;6

Long Beach;Clouds, then sun;75;59;SW;7;65%;1%;6

Los Alamitos;Turning sunny;77;58;WSW;6;64%;1%;6

Los Angeles;Turning sunny, cool;75;58;SSW;6;64%;2%;7

Los Angeles Downtown;Turning sunny, cool;75;58;SSW;6;64%;2%;7

Madera;Plenty of sun;87;57;NW;6;37%;1%;6

Mammoth;Cooler;67;47;SW;12;47%;74%;3

Marysville;Sunny, not as warm;80;60;SSE;10;57%;39%;5

Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;78;60;S;10;60%;33%;6

Merced;Plenty of sun;85;58;NW;7;45%;2%;6

Merced (airport);Plenty of sun;85;58;NW;7;45%;2%;6

Miramar Mcas;Clouds, then sun;74;57;N;7;71%;0%;6

Modesto;Plenty of sun;80;59;NNW;8;55%;10%;6

Moffett Nas;Clearing;70;60;SSW;7;70%;35%;5

Mojave;Sunny;86;57;WNW;10;15%;0%;7

Montague;Times of rain;65;48;NNW;7;65%;100%;2

Monterey Rabr;Low clouds, then sun;70;61;S;6;67%;30%;4

Mount Shasta;Afternoon showers;61;44;S;3;72%;99%;2

Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;69;58;SW;12;83%;41%;4

Needles;Mostly sunny, warm;101;77;WSW;7;25%;9%;7

North Island;Clouds to sun;74;63;NNW;10;65%;1%;6

Oakland;Turning sunny;68;63;SW;10;72%;44%;4

Oceanside;Low clouds, then sun;74;58;NW;8;71%;0%;6

Ontario;Brilliant sunshine;85;57;WSW;6;45%;2%;7

Oroville;Not as warm;80;63;SSE;8;53%;43%;5

Oxnard;Clouds, then sun;67;55;NNE;9;78%;1%;6

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;101;70;WNW;8;17%;0%;7

Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;88;57;SW;11;20%;0%;7

Paso Robles;Sunny;79;51;SSW;7;59%;1%;6

Point Mugu;Low clouds, then sun;68;54;NNW;8;71%;1%;6

Porterville;Sunshine;88;53;S;6;29%;2%;6

Ramona;Fog, then sun;83;47;ESE;7;54%;1%;6

Redding;Mostly sunny;76;56;S;8;54%;72%;5

Riverside;Brilliant sunshine;88;58;WSW;6;41%;0%;7

Riverside March;Sunshine;87;56;S;6;39%;1%;7

Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;77;62;SSW;9;61%;33%;6

Sacramento International;Sunshine;79;62;S;12;60%;36%;6

Salinas;Low clouds, then sun;71;61;WSW;8;69%;14%;5

San Bernardino;Sunny;88;58;SW;6;40%;0%;7

San Carlos;Mostly sunny, cool;71;61;SW;8;69%;39%;4

San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;74;62;NNW;7;63%;1%;6

San Diego Brown;Clouds to sun;77;60;NNW;7;61%;1%;6

San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds, then sun;76;61;NNW;8;65%;0%;6

San Francisco;Low clouds breaking;66;61;SW;11;69%;40%;2

San Jose;Some sun;73;61;WSW;8;66%;33%;5

San Luis Obispo;Low clouds, then sun;73;56;N;6;69%;1%;6

San Nicolas Island;Low clouds, then sun;66;54;WNW;7;70%;2%;6

Sandberg;Breezy in the a.m.;79;57;NW;12;21%;0%;7

Santa Ana;Clouds to sun;79;60;SW;5;55%;1%;6

Santa Barbara;Clouds, then sun;66;53;NE;5;78%;2%;6

Santa Maria;Sunshine and cool;68;54;NW;7;76%;1%;7

Santa Monica;Clouds break;68;57;SSW;7;73%;1%;6

Santa Rosa;Clouds breaking;65;57;SW;6;81%;66%;3

Santa Ynez;Turning sunny;78;48;N;6;81%;1%;6

Santee;Fog, then sun;82;56;NW;6;44%;0%;6

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;64;39;SW;9;30%;28%;6

Stockton;Sunny;77;60;WNW;7;58%;30%;6

Thermal;Mostly sunny, warm;101;65;NW;5;20%;0%;7

Truckee-Tahoe;Breezy, not as warm;69;41;S;14;33%;30%;6

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;94;66;W;7;15%;0%;7

Ukiah;Not as warm;76;55;SW;4;70%;74%;3

Vacaville;Sunny;77;60;SW;11;65%;37%;6

Van Nuys;Turning sunny;78;56;SSE;5;53%;2%;7

Vandenberg AFB;Clouds breaking;66;54;NNW;6;76%;1%;6

Victorville;Nice with sunshine;85;49;SSW;10;29%;0%;7

Visalia;Plenty of sun;88;55;NW;6;48%;1%;6

Watsonville;Clearing;67;59;SW;6;70%;20%;5

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather