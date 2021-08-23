CA Forecast for Wednesday, August 25, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Plenty of sunshine;81;40;SSW;7;23%;0%;8 Arcata;Patchy morning fog;62;49;N;5;75%;0%;3 Auburn;Plenty of sun;81;60;SE;5;37%;1%;8 Avalon;Clouds breaking;74;63;WNW;7;66%;1%;8 Bakersfield;Plenty of sun;93;69;NNE;6;25%;1%;9 Beale AFB;Plenty of sunshine;84;54;SSE;6;50%;1%;8 Big Bear City;Sunny and pleasant;77;51;SW;8;41%;1%;10 Bishop;Plenty of sun;95;51;WNW;7;15%;0%;9 Blue Canyon;Sunny and nice;72;58;ENE;7;37%;2%;9 Blythe;Sunshine;108;85;SSW;7;19%;0%;9 Burbank;Turning sunny;86;63;SE;5;46%;1%;8 Camarillo;Low clouds, then sun;78;60;N;7;60%;1%;8 Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;77;62;NW;7;65%;0%;8 Campo;Abundant sunshine;93;63;NNW;8;21%;0%;10 Carlsbad;Low clouds, then sun;79;62;WNW;8;68%;0%;8 Chico;Plenty of sunshine;87;58;SE;6;39%;1%;8 China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;101;67;SW;8;14%;0%;9 Chino;Sunlit, seasonable;92;66;WSW;6;43%;2%;9 Concord;Plenty of sunshine;78;55;SW;9;56%;1%;8 Corona;Warm with sunshine;94;64;W;6;44%;0%;9 Crescent City;Partly sunny;60;49;SE;7;79%;4%;3 Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;103;70;W;7;15%;0%;9 Edwards AFB;Windy in the p.m.;96;62;WSW;12;19%;0%;9 El Centro;Sunny and very warm;107;80;WNW;5;25%;0%;9 Eureka;Patchy morning fog;60;51;NNE;6;76%;0%;3 Fairfield;Brilliant sunshine;79;52;WSW;11;55%;2%;8 Fresno;Plenty of sunshine;94;64;NW;5;37%;1%;8 Fullerton;Low clouds, then sun;85;65;WSW;4;56%;0%;8 Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;92;60;NW;4;37%;1%;9 Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;76;64;WSW;7;66%;1%;8 Hayward;Sunshine and cool;73;56;WSW;8;60%;2%;8 Imperial;Sunny and very warm;107;80;WNW;5;25%;0%;9 Imperial Beach;Humid;76;65;NNW;11;80%;0%;8 Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;95;63;WSW;9;18%;0%;9 Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sun;94;59;WNW;6;36%;1%;9 Lincoln;Plenty of sun;84;57;SSE;6;45%;1%;8 Livermore;Plenty of sun;82;54;WSW;7;53%;2%;8 Lompoc;Patchy morning fog;70;54;NNW;9;73%;2%;8 Long Beach;Turning sunny;80;64;W;7;60%;1%;8 Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;82;64;WSW;6;55%;1%;8 Los Angeles;Low clouds, then sun;82;64;SSW;5;53%;2%;8 Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds, then sun;82;64;SSW;5;53%;2%;8 Madera;Plenty of sunshine;91;58;NW;5;36%;1%;8 Mammoth;Abundant sunshine;82;45;WSW;8;24%;0%;8 Marysville;Plenty of sunshine;84;53;SSE;6;47%;1%;8 Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;84;52;S;6;49%;1%;8 Merced;Plenty of sunshine;90;58;WNW;7;45%;1%;8 Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;90;58;WNW;7;45%;1%;8 Miramar Mcas;Low clouds, then sun;80;62;N;7;63%;0%;9 Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;85;57;NNW;7;49%;1%;8 Moffett Nas;Sunshine and cool;70;56;NNW;7;69%;2%;8 Mojave;Breezy in the p.m.;93;65;W;10;15%;0%;9 Montague;Sunshine;88;51;N;6;26%;1%;8 Monterey Rabr;Fog in the morning;69;58;W;7;69%;2%;8 Mount Shasta;Plenty of sun;81;47;WNW;1;32%;1%;8 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;68;51;SW;11;78%;2%;8 Needles;Sunny and very warm;108;87;SSW;8;12%;0%;9 North Island;Clouds to sun;76;68;NNW;10;66%;0%;8 Oakland;Turning sunny;68;57;WSW;9;66%;2%;7 Oceanside;Low clouds, then sun;79;62;WNW;8;68%;0%;8 Ontario;Sunlit, seasonable;92;66;WSW;6;43%;2%;9 Oroville;Plenty of sunshine;86;59;SE;5;45%;2%;8 Oxnard;Clouds breaking;72;58;NW;9;73%;1%;8 Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;106;79;WNW;6;16%;0%;9 Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;95;63;WSW;11;18%;0%;9 Paso Robles;Plenty of sunshine;85;51;S;7;51%;1%;9 Point Mugu;Low clouds, then sun;72;58;NNW;8;69%;1%;8 Porterville;Plenty of sun;93;61;SSE;6;32%;1%;9 Ramona;Sunshine;89;58;NE;7;47%;0%;10 Redding;Plenty of sunshine;89;58;S;6;32%;1%;8 Riverside;Brilliant sunshine;94;67;W;6;40%;0%;9 Riverside March;Plenty of sun;94;63;NNW;5;42%;0%;9 Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;83;53;S;6;52%;1%;8 Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;84;53;SSE;7;51%;1%;8 Salinas;Patchy morning fog;70;56;N;7;69%;2%;8 San Bernardino;Sunny;94;67;SW;6;40%;0%;9 San Carlos;Low clouds, then sun;73;54;WSW;7;58%;3%;7 San Diego;Clouds, then sun;78;67;NNW;8;55%;0%;8 San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;82;64;NNW;7;53%;0%;9 San Diego Montgomery;Clouds breaking;81;65;NNW;7;61%;0%;9 San Francisco;Clouds, then sun;67;57;WSW;10;61%;3%;7 San Jose;Mostly sunny;75;55;N;7;61%;2%;8 San Luis Obispo;Fog in the morning;76;55;NNW;7;63%;2%;8 San Nicolas Island;Decreasing clouds;69;58;NW;8;71%;2%;9 Sandberg;Sunny and breezy;86;66;W;14;20%;1%;10 Santa Ana;Clouds, then sun;85;65;SW;6;48%;0%;8 Santa Barbara;Low clouds, then sun;72;58;NE;6;68%;3%;8 Santa Maria;Patchy morning fog;71;54;NW;7;72%;2%;8 Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;74;62;NW;7;70%;1%;8 Santa Rosa;Patchy morning fog;71;48;SW;6;67%;2%;7 Santa Ynez;Patchy morning fog;83;52;N;6;78%;2%;8 Santee;Clouds, then sun;87;63;NW;6;39%;0%;8 South Lake Tahoe;Hazy sun;71;39;SW;7;35%;0%;9 Stockton;Sunny;83;54;NNW;6;52%;1%;8 Thermal;Sunny and very warm;107;77;NW;6;17%;0%;9 Truckee-Tahoe;Hazy sunshine;77;37;SW;8;34%;0%;9 Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;103;76;WSW;7;14%;0%;9 Ukiah;Plenty of sunshine;89;52;NW;5;44%;1%;8 Vacaville;Plenty of sunshine;85;53;SW;7;47%;2%;8 Van Nuys;Low clouds, then sun;85;62;SSE;5;47%;2%;8 Vandenberg AFB;Patchy morning fog;69;54;NNW;7;74%;2%;8 Victorville;Sunshine;93;59;SSW;10;29%;0%;9 Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;92;59;W;5;49%;1%;9 Watsonville;Patchy morning fog;68;54;SW;6;67%;2%;8 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather