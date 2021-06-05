CA Forecast for Monday, June 7, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Mostly sunny, warm;78;35;NNW;8;26%;3%;11 Arcata;Mostly sunny, cool;59;47;N;9;74%;15%;10 Auburn;Sunny;88;57;SSE;6;26%;1%;11 Avalon;Low clouds breaking;62;53;SSE;6;72%;4%;4 Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;97;67;N;8;17%;0%;11 Beale AFB;Sunny and very warm;93;57;SSW;7;31%;1%;11 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, nice;78;40;SW;7;34%;2%;13 Bishop;Very hot;101;58;NW;9;11%;0%;12 Blue Canyon;Sunshine, pleasant;73;55;ESE;9;29%;2%;12 Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;105;75;S;9;14%;0%;12 Burbank;Partly sunny;76;57;SSE;7;64%;3%;11 Camarillo;Low clouds breaking;71;60;WNW;8;64%;3%;5 Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;68;61;S;8;68%;1%;4 Campo;Breezy in the p.m.;78;50;WSW;11;35%;1%;12 Carlsbad;Low clouds breaking;69;60;SSW;8;68%;1%;4 Chico;Sunny and very warm;93;61;N;6;22%;1%;11 China Lake;Hot, becoming breezy;103;72;SSW;10;13%;0%;12 Chino;Fog to sun;80;57;WSW;8;52%;2%;11 Concord;Breezy in the p.m.;86;53;SW;11;38%;2%;11 Corona;Fog, then sun;82;57;W;7;51%;1%;11 Crescent City;Mostly sunny;57;47;NNW;11;75%;10%;10 Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny and hot;101;69;WSW;13;13%;0%;12 Edwards AFB;Windy;92;61;WSW;21;21%;0%;12 El Centro;Warm, turning breezy;103;70;W;7;23%;0%;12 Eureka;Mostly sunny, cool;57;48;N;10;75%;15%;10 Fairfield;Mostly sunny;89;53;WSW;13;32%;2%;11 Fresno;Sunshine and hot;95;62;NW;6;29%;0%;11 Fullerton;Partly sunny;73;61;SSE;6;73%;3%;11 Hanford;Sunny and very warm;96;59;NW;6;26%;2%;11 Hawthorne;Low clouds breaking;68;60;SSE;8;67%;3%;5 Hayward;Partly sunny;73;52;SW;10;51%;2%;10 Imperial;Warm, turning breezy;103;70;W;7;23%;0%;12 Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;67;60;SW;10;78%;1%;4 Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;87;60;SW;19;19%;1%;12 Lemoore Nas;Sunshine and hot;96;57;W;7;29%;0%;11 Lincoln;Mostly sunny, warm;93;56;SSE;6;27%;2%;11 Livermore;Mostly sunny;84;50;WSW;10;38%;2%;11 Lompoc;Fog, then sun, cool;65;51;NW;8;72%;2%;7 Long Beach;Low clouds breaking;68;60;SSE;7;68%;3%;5 Los Alamitos;Low clouds breaking;72;62;S;7;53%;3%;5 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;75;60;S;7;58%;4%;12 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;75;60;S;7;58%;4%;12 Madera;Hot with sunshine;94;56;NW;7;28%;2%;11 Mammoth;Mostly sunny, warm;76;36;NW;9;27%;2%;11 Marysville;Sunny and hot;94;57;SE;5;26%;1%;11 Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;91;53;S;7;33%;2%;11 Merced;Sunny;91;55;WSW;9;35%;0%;11 Merced (airport);Sunny;91;55;WSW;9;35%;0%;11 Miramar Mcas;Low clouds breaking;70;59;SSW;7;64%;1%;4 Modesto;Mostly sunny, warm;90;56;N;8;34%;0%;11 Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;72;53;WSW;10;55%;1%;11 Mojave;Sunny, breezy, warm;92;66;WSW;14;13%;0%;12 Montague;Breezy in the p.m.;79;41;N;10;27%;6%;11 Monterey Rabr;Clouds breaking;66;53;W;10;62%;1%;10 Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, warm;78;42;NNW;5;28%;5%;11 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;78;49;W;13;52%;2%;11 Needles;Sunshine and hot;107;81;S;10;9%;0%;12 North Island;Low clouds breaking;65;59;WSW;8;71%;1%;4 Oakland;Mostly sunny;72;53;WSW;10;54%;2%;11 Oceanside;Low clouds breaking;69;60;SSW;8;68%;1%;4 Ontario;Fog to sun;80;57;WSW;8;52%;2%;11 Oroville;Sunny and very warm;94;59;SE;6;27%;2%;11 Oxnard;Low clouds breaking;66;57;N;9;73%;3%;5 Palm Springs;Warm, turning breezy;102;70;WNW;9;21%;0%;12 Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;89;59;WSW;19;21%;1%;12 Paso Robles;Not as warm;76;48;SSW;12;57%;1%;11 Point Mugu;Low clouds breaking;67;58;SSE;9;70%;4%;4 Porterville;Hot with sunshine;96;59;S;7;23%;2%;11 Ramona;Fog to sun;79;52;SSW;7;55%;1%;11 Redding;Mostly sunny, warm;92;61;NW;10;17%;4%;11 Riverside;Mostly sunny;83;58;WSW;7;46%;1%;12 Riverside March;Mostly sunny;82;55;SSW;6;48%;2%;12 Sacramento;Mostly sunny;93;55;SSW;7;29%;2%;11 Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;92;56;SW;7;35%;1%;11 Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;66;53;SSW;11;63%;1%;10 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;85;57;SSW;7;45%;1%;12 San Carlos;Partly sunny;72;51;W;10;47%;2%;10 San Diego;Low clouds breaking;68;61;SSW;7;61%;1%;4 San Diego Brown;Low clouds breaking;71;59;SW;7;62%;1%;11 San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds breaking;69;59;SW;7;69%;1%;4 San Francisco;Breezy in the p.m.;67;52;W;15;52%;2%;10 San Jose;Mostly sunny;75;52;WSW;9;51%;1%;11 San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;66;52;SE;9;70%;1%;11 San Nicolas Island;Low clouds breaking;63;53;WNW;10;75%;4%;5 Sandberg;Sunshine and warm;79;56;SSW;13;34%;1%;12 Santa Ana;Low clouds breaking;74;61;SSW;7;53%;3%;5 Santa Barbara;Low clouds, then sun;67;56;S;7;69%;26%;7 Santa Maria;Fog to sun;66;50;SW;10;72%;1%;11 Santa Monica;Low clouds breaking;67;59;SSE;7;71%;5%;5 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;83;47;WNW;9;38%;2%;11 Santa Ynez;Fog, then sun;76;50;NW;7;83%;1%;11 Santee;Fog, then sun;77;58;SW;7;42%;1%;7 South Lake Tahoe;Sunshine and warm;72;43;SW;9;25%;0%;12 Stockton;Mostly sunny;90;53;W;9;33%;1%;11 Thermal;Mostly sunny and hot;103;66;NW;7;20%;0%;12 Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, breezy;77;41;S;12;28%;0%;12 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;99;73;WSW;9;11%;0%;12 Ukiah;Breezy in the p.m.;84;48;WNW;10;31%;2%;11 Vacaville;Mostly sunny;92;55;WSW;9;31%;2%;11 Van Nuys;Some sun;73;57;SSE;7;64%;3%;11 Vandenberg AFB;Fog, then sun, cool;63;49;NW;8;74%;2%;7 Victorville;Mostly sunny;86;53;SSW;14;27%;0%;12 Visalia;Sunny and very warm;96;58;S;6;35%;0%;11 Watsonville;Mostly sunny;69;49;S;7;57%;1%;11