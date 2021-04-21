CA Forecast for Friday, April 23, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Sun and clouds;66;26;WNW;10;32%;0%;8 Arcata;Partly sunny, cool;55;42;NE;7;79%;1%;8 Auburn;Sunny;76;48;SSE;6;36%;1%;8 Avalon;Low clouds and cool;62;51;W;7;62%;36%;2 Bakersfield;Partly sunny;83;54;NNE;7;32%;4%;9 Beale AFB;Sunny and warm;82;46;SSE;6;40%;0%;8 Big Bear City;Partial sunshine;52;26;W;8;70%;40%;7 Bishop;Pleasant and warmer;76;40;NW;8;16%;15%;9 Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;60;45;E;7;29%;1%;9 Blythe;Plenty of sun;85;60;SSW;9;30%;0%;10 Burbank;Cool with low clouds;65;52;SSW;6;57%;23%;3 Camarillo;Low clouds;65;50;NNW;7;69%;31%;3 Camp Pendleton;Cool with low clouds;63;55;W;7;68%;42%;3 Campo;Breezy in the p.m.;58;42;W;13;77%;44%;7 Carlsbad;Low clouds;64;53;W;8;72%;43%;3 Chico;Sunshine and warm;85;50;SE;5;38%;1%;8 China Lake;Clouds and sun;81;53;W;9;25%;4%;9 Chino;Low clouds breaking;63;50;SW;8;69%;36%;6 Concord;Breezy in the p.m.;72;49;SSW;12;55%;1%;9 Corona;Low clouds breaking;66;51;WSW;7;64%;26%;5 Crescent City;Partly sunny, breezy;54;42;NNW;16;81%;4%;8 Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;81;55;WSW;15;29%;1%;10 Edwards AFB;Windy in the p.m.;77;51;SW;14;35%;1%;10 El Centro;Mostly sunny;82;56;W;11;37%;0%;10 Eureka;Sun and some clouds;53;43;N;8;81%;1%;8 Fairfield;Breezy in the p.m.;75;48;WSW;13;55%;1%;8 Fresno;Mostly sunny;82;52;NW;6;37%;13%;9 Fullerton;Low clouds and cool;67;55;SW;6;67%;39%;3 Hanford;Mostly sunny;84;47;NNW;6;41%;8%;9 Hawthorne;Cool with low clouds;63;55;SW;7;69%;44%;3 Hayward;Mostly sunny;67;49;SW;9;60%;3%;9 Imperial;Mostly sunny;82;56;W;11;37%;0%;10 Imperial Beach;Cool with low clouds;62;55;WNW;10;71%;42%;3 Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;74;51;SW;15;39%;11%;10 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;83;45;NW;7;39%;3%;9 Lincoln;Sunny and warm;82;46;SSE;6;42%;0%;8 Livermore;Mostly sunny, nice;75;45;WSW;8;56%;1%;9 Lompoc;Cool with low clouds;62;48;NW;8;72%;3%;3 Long Beach;Cool with low clouds;65;55;SW;6;66%;39%;3 Los Alamitos;Cool with low clouds;66;56;SW;7;54%;39%;3 Los Angeles;Cool with low clouds;64;55;SW;6;58%;37%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Cool with low clouds;64;55;SW;6;58%;37%;3 Madera;Mostly sunny;83;45;NW;6;39%;6%;9 Mammoth;Breezy in the p.m.;68;28;NW;11;31%;0%;7 Marysville;Sunny and very warm;84;46;SSE;6;40%;0%;8 Mather AFB;Sunny;80;45;S;8;47%;0%;8 Merced;Sunshine;83;46;W;7;41%;2%;9 Merced (airport);Sunshine;83;46;W;7;41%;2%;9 Miramar Mcas;Low clouds and cool;63;54;WNW;8;74%;44%;3 Modesto;Sunny;82;47;NNE;7;40%;1%;9 Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;66;47;S;8;65%;4%;8 Mojave;Windy in the p.m.;74;54;W;12;30%;1%;10 Montague;Breezy in the p.m.;72;35;N;8;34%;2%;8 Monterey Rabr;Areas of low clouds;61;51;SSW;9;69%;5%;6 Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, warm;71;36;NNW;6;28%;3%;8 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;66;46;SSW;12;78%;1%;8 Needles;Brilliant sunshine;87;63;W;9;21%;4%;10 North Island;Cool with low clouds;63;56;W;9;69%;44%;3 Oakland;Mostly sunny;64;51;SW;11;65%;3%;9 Oceanside;Low clouds;64;53;W;8;72%;43%;3 Ontario;Low clouds breaking;63;50;SW;8;69%;36%;6 Oroville;Mostly sunny, warm;85;50;SSE;5;39%;2%;8 Oxnard;Low clouds;62;49;WSW;9;76%;19%;3 Palm Springs;Breezy in the p.m.;82;59;WNW;10;36%;4%;10 Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;72;49;SW;16;44%;13%;10 Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;71;42;SSW;9;66%;1%;9 Point Mugu;Low clouds;61;48;SW;9;74%;23%;3 Porterville;Mostly sunny;82;47;SSE;6;33%;13%;9 Ramona;Low clouds breaking;59;46;WSW;6;78%;44%;6 Redding;Partly sunny, warm;85;49;NNW;5;25%;1%;8 Riverside;Low clouds breaking;67;51;W;7;53%;36%;6 Riverside March;Low clouds breaking;65;48;W;6;65%;44%;6 Sacramento;Sunshine;83;47;S;7;45%;0%;8 Sacramento International;Sunny;81;48;SSE;8;49%;0%;8 Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;62;51;WSW;10;73%;3%;7 San Bernardino;Low clouds breaking;67;49;WSW;7;62%;65%;6 San Carlos;Partly sunny;67;47;WSW;9;60%;3%;8 San Diego;Low clouds and cool;64;57;W;8;62%;44%;3 San Diego Brown;Low clouds and cool;63;53;W;8;68%;42%;3 San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds;63;55;W;8;68%;44%;3 San Francisco;Partly sunny;60;50;WSW;13;64%;4%;8 San Jose;Mostly sunny;69;49;SSE;8;60%;4%;9 San Luis Obispo;Breezy in the p.m.;60;48;WNW;9;79%;1%;5 San Nicolas Island;Low clouds and cool;60;49;WNW;10;68%;36%;3 Sandberg;Partly sunny;64;48;SSW;13;51%;10%;10 Santa Ana;Low clouds and cool;65;55;SW;6;63%;44%;3 Santa Barbara;Cool with low clouds;62;46;SE;7;69%;9%;3 Santa Maria;Cool with low clouds;61;47;NW;8;77%;2%;5 Santa Monica;Low clouds;62;53;WSW;7;73%;36%;3 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;70;43;SSW;7;63%;1%;8 Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, cool;66;41;NNW;6;86%;2%;9 Santee;Cool with low clouds;65;53;WSW;7;54%;44%;3 South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;57;32;SW;6;33%;0%;9 Stockton;Sunshine;80;45;W;7;49%;1%;9 Thermal;Partly sunny;85;60;NW;9;31%;3%;10 Truckee-Tahoe;Partial sunshine;61;29;SSW;8;35%;25%;9 Twentynine Palms;Clouds and sun, nice;81;58;W;8;26%;2%;10 Ukiah;Partly sunny, warm;81;44;WNW;6;39%;0%;8 Vacaville;Breezy in the p.m.;77;48;SW;10;49%;0%;8 Van Nuys;Cool with low clouds;64;53;S;6;61%;35%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds and cool;59;48;NW;8;74%;3%;3 Victorville;Cool with some sun;70;42;SW;10;50%;16%;10 Visalia;Mostly sunny;81;48;NW;7;46%;12%;9 Watsonville;Partly sunny;60;49;WSW;7;70%;4%;8