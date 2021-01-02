CA Forecast for Sunday, January 3, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Cloudy;43;35;S;7;91%;44%;1 Arcata;Rain at times;57;51;SSE;9;87%;88%;1 Auburn;Cloudy;57;47;SE;5;81%;76%;1 Avalon;Clouds and sun, cool;57;48;N;5;81%;3%;1 Bakersfield;Mostly cloudy;63;44;SE;4;56%;8%;2 Beale AFB;Cloudy;59;47;SE;5;82%;76%;1 Big Bear City;Partly sunny;52;29;SSE;6;70%;2%;3 Bishop;Cloudy;57;24;E;6;38%;17%;1 Blue Canyon;Cloudy and cool;44;36;ESE;4;71%;76%;1 Blythe;Mostly sunny;67;39;NE;5;38%;0%;3 Burbank;Partly sunny;63;45;NE;4;61%;1%;3 Camarillo;Clouds and sun;66;46;ENE;5;60%;5%;2 Camp Pendleton;Clouds and sun, cool;62;49;NNE;4;58%;1%;3 Campo;Partly sunny, cool;60;32;NE;6;51%;1%;3 Carlsbad;Partly sunny;62;40;NE;4;74%;1%;3 Chico;Cloudy;58;48;SE;7;82%;75%;1 China Lake;Partly sunny;58;31;NNW;4;46%;1%;3 Chino;Partly sunny;63;43;NNE;5;56%;2%;3 Concord;Cloudy;60;49;SSW;3;75%;80%;1 Corona;Partly sunny;63;41;ESE;4;56%;0%;3 Crescent City;Breezy with rain;55;51;S;17;91%;92%;0 Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;60;38;SSW;6;45%;0%;3 Edwards AFB;Clouds and sun, cool;57;33;NNE;3;60%;0%;3 El Centro;Mostly sunny;69;40;WNW;3;40%;0%;3 Eureka;Occasional rain;57;51;SSE;10;88%;89%;1 Fairfield;Cloudy;59;47;SSE;5;85%;79%;1 Fresno;Cloudy;60;46;E;4;65%;31%;1 Fullerton;Periods of sun;65;46;NNE;3;68%;0%;3 Hanford;A thick cloud cover;61;40;S;4;74%;26%;1 Hawthorne;Periods of sun, cool;62;48;NE;3;73%;1%;3 Hayward;Cloudy;60;50;SE;4;77%;81%;1 Imperial;Mostly sunny;69;40;WNW;3;40%;0%;3 Imperial Beach;Sun and clouds;62;48;NE;6;65%;2%;3 Lancaster;Partly sunny;57;33;NNW;6;66%;0%;3 Lemoore Nas;Cloudy;62;42;E;5;67%;30%;1 Lincoln;Cloudy;60;48;SE;5;83%;73%;1 Livermore;Cloudy;61;48;SSE;5;78%;74%;1 Lompoc;Cloudy;62;44;ESE;7;82%;20%;1 Long Beach;Periods of sun, cool;63;45;N;4;72%;0%;3 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;64;49;E;4;70%;0%;3 Los Angeles;Periods of sun, cool;63;49;NNW;4;66%;2%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Periods of sun, cool;63;49;NNW;4;66%;2%;3 Madera;Cloudy;60;46;ENE;5;75%;33%;1 Mammoth;Cloudy and cool;42;36;S;10;89%;66%;1 Marysville;Cloudy;59;48;SE;7;83%;76%;1 Mather AFB;Cloudy;60;47;SE;4;81%;69%;1 Merced;A thick cloud cover;59;46;E;4;75%;33%;1 Merced (airport);A thick cloud cover;59;46;E;4;75%;33%;1 Miramar Mcas;Clouds and sun;64;44;ENE;5;65%;1%;3 Modesto;Cloudy;59;47;E;4;79%;45%;1 Moffett Nas;Cloudy;58;48;ENE;2;80%;72%;1 Mojave;Periods of sun;56;31;NNW;6;53%;1%;3 Montague;Periods of rain;49;41;S;7;82%;85%;1 Monterey Rabr;Cloudy;61;50;SSE;3;70%;68%;1 Mount Shasta;Chilly with rain;42;37;SE;3;90%;89%;1 Napa County;A thick cloud cover;59;47;S;4;83%;81%;1 Needles;Mostly cloudy;68;43;NW;5;33%;1%;2 North Island;Clouds and sun, cool;62;48;NE;5;70%;1%;3 Oakland;A thick cloud cover;60;50;SSE;4;76%;81%;1 Oceanside;Partly sunny;62;40;NE;4;74%;1%;3 Ontario;Partly sunny;63;43;NNE;5;56%;2%;3 Oroville;Cloudy;59;49;ESE;7;80%;75%;1 Oxnard;Partly sunny;61;47;NE;6;69%;5%;2 Palm Springs;Partly sunny;68;48;WNW;3;38%;0%;3 Palmdale;Partly sunny;58;36;W;5;54%;0%;3 Paso Robles;Cloudy;62;41;E;3;75%;41%;1 Point Mugu;Clouds and sun;62;44;NE;6;74%;5%;2 Porterville;Mostly cloudy;61;41;SE;4;65%;15%;2 Ramona;Partly sunny;62;34;E;5;64%;1%;3 Redding;Cloudy;55;46;ENE;5;82%;68%;1 Riverside;Partly sunny;64;44;ENE;4;56%;0%;3 Riverside March;Partly sunny;63;38;E;4;62%;2%;3 Sacramento;Cloudy;60;49;SSE;5;85%;72%;1 Sacramento International;Cloudy;59;48;SSE;5;83%;73%;1 Salinas;Cloudy and mild;65;49;ESE;6;69%;68%;1 San Bernardino;Periods of sun;64;41;NE;4;57%;0%;3 San Carlos;A thick cloud cover;59;50;SSE;4;79%;81%;1 San Diego;Cool with some sun;64;50;N;5;67%;1%;3 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;63;44;E;5;61%;1%;3 San Diego Montgomery;Periods of sun;63;45;N;4;66%;1%;3 San Francisco;Cloudy;59;53;S;4;82%;81%;1 San Jose;Cloudy;62;50;SE;4;69%;71%;1 San Luis Obispo;Cloudy;66;45;NE;6;68%;37%;1 San Nicolas Island;Breezy and cool;59;50;NW;15;84%;5%;2 Sandberg;Breezy in the a.m.;50;43;NW;12;67%;4%;3 Santa Ana;Clouds and sun, cool;65;47;E;4;63%;2%;3 Santa Barbara;Mainly cloudy;64;44;NE;6;71%;10%;1 Santa Maria;Cloudy;64;45;SE;7;77%;20%;1 Santa Monica;Partly sunny;61;47;NNE;4;72%;1%;3 Santa Rosa;Cloudy;58;47;ESE;3;88%;81%;1 Santa Ynez;A thick cloud cover;66;45;NE;6;76%;21%;1 Santee;Clouds and sun, cool;65;40;NE;5;58%;1%;3 South Lake Tahoe;Cloudy;45;32;SW;6;64%;58%;1 Stockton;A thick cloud cover;61;49;SE;5;79%;65%;1 Thermal;Partly sunny;69;39;NW;4;41%;0%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;Cloudy;41;29;S;2;86%;56%;1 Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;64;38;W;4;40%;1%;3 Ukiah;Cloudy;57;48;SE;3;81%;74%;1 Vacaville;Cloudy;60;46;SW;3;80%;75%;1 Van Nuys;Partly sunny;64;46;NNW;5;68%;3%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;60;47;NW;8;85%;21%;1 Victorville;Clouds and sun, cool;55;32;SSW;5;69%;1%;3 Visalia;Cloudy;60;41;ESE;3;73%;22%;1 Watsonville;Cloudy;64;47;SSE;4;71%;69%;1 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather